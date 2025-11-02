DK Shivakumar warns Bengaluru litterbugs, plans stricter crackdown, smarter road tech: Report

Days after the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s unusual “garbage-dumping festival” sparked a flurry of reactions online, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar issued a stern message to residents contributing to the city’s waste woes. Calling out those “tarnishing Bengaluru’s image,” the minister said the government will intensify its crackdown on littering across the city. The government is considering adopting Mumbai's waste management model and urged Bengaluru citizens to cooperate by properly segregating waste.

Speaking on Saturday, Shivakumar said all five civic corporations have been directed to strengthen surveillance and patrolling to curb indiscriminate waste disposal, as per a report by The Times of India.

Officials have increased CCTV monitoring across Bengaluru, he said, adding ward-level teams are identifying violators using footage. Offenders will face fines, and in some cases, their garbage will be returned to their doorstep as a warning, he said, emphasizing that the drive will continue “regardless of public reaction.”

Exploring Mumbai’s waste-management model Drawing from his recent visit to Mumbai, the DCM noted that even other metros face similar challenges. However, he said Bengaluru is now studying the Mumbai model, where road contractors also manage waste collection and disposal. Authorities are considering assigning similar responsibilities to contractors here, he explained, the report said.

Shivakumar urged citizens to cooperate by segregating waste and ensuring it is handed only to authorised collection vehicles. Responding to complaints about irregular pickups, he maintained that the system is functioning daily under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

