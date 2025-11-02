‘Forget Shark Tank’: Harsh Goenka applauds Bengaluru kids’ startup pitch in viral post

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, took to X to share a heart-warming video of three young entrepreneurs from Bengaluru presenting their innovative startup idea, Eco Wala. Internet users including Harsh Goenka lauded the kids from Bengaluru for fostering entrepreneurship and environmental responsibility.(X)

In the video, the children are seen enthusiastically explaining their business concept, making eco-friendly paper bags without using any glue or scissors. Their model also includes a ₹10 monthly subscription service, allowing customers to regularly receive these sustainable bags, they said in the video.

Goenka, clearly impressed by the young minds’ creativity and confidence, captioned the post, “Forget Shark Tank, forget Ideabaaz, this pitch stole my heart….”

The post quickly gained traction online, with thousands of users praising the children’s ingenuity and passion for sustainability. Many internet users highlighted the startup’s potential and the importance of nurturing entrepreneurial spirit at a young age.

As one user commented, “Gotta respect their idea and effort. Made my day. All the best to them,” while another said, “Loved so much......there presentation is really nice & Especially their introduction.”

“This isn't just a startup...it's a lesson in environmental responsibility delivered for ₹10 a month. Truly heartwarming!” a separate comment stated.

“Just see their confidence. Yes they were given scripts and also rehearsal but no one can take away credit from them. Even adults won’t be able to perform with this precision. We need to spread this culture of small - one man business. Let startups do their work but this is what India really needs. Both are complimentary not competitive” an X user posted.