    Bengaluru couple killed on spot after speeding ambulance rams bikes at Richmond Circle signal: Report

    Two others suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    Published on: Nov 2, 2025 11:22 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    What should have been a routine stop at a traffic signal turned tragic late Saturday night when an ambulance lost control and crashed into several motorcycles near Bengaluru's Richmond Circle, killing a couple on the spot and injuring two others.

    The accident occurred around 11 pm, when multiple two-wheelers had stopped at the red signal. (Representational Image) (AI generated image)
    The accident occurred around 11 pm, when multiple two-wheelers had stopped at the red signal. Eyewitnesses said the speeding ambulance came from behind, ramming into at least three motorcycles before dragging one for several metres and finally crashing into a police outpost, NDTV reported.

    According to the report, the deceased have been identified as Ismail (40) and his wife Sameen Banu, who were riding a Honda Dio scooter. Both died instantly due to the impact. Two others suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    (Also Read: Bengaluru road rage: Car driver seen ramming biker on flyover in dash cam video)

    Videos from the scene showed bystanders rushing to help the victims and attempting to lift the overturned ambulance near the damaged police outpost. Mangled motorcycles and debris were seen scattered across the junction, NDTV further reported.

    The Wilson Garden Traffic Police visited the spot soon after the crash and conducted a detailed inspection. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the driver was speeding, fatigued, or if the vehicle suffered a mechanical failure.

    The tragedy near Richmond Circle comes close on the heels of another shocking case of road rage that shook Bengaluru last week.

    In a separate incident, a Kalaripayattu martial arts trainer and his wife were arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old food delivery agent after a minor collision escalated into violence.

    The fatal crash occurred on the night of October 25 at Nataraja Layout, where CCTV footage captured the couple intentionally ramming their car into the victim’s scooter following a brief altercation.

    Police identified the accused as Manoj Kumar (32), a native of Kerala, and his wife Aarati Sharma (30) from Jammu & Kashmir. Married for five years, the couple were taken into custody after investigators examined video evidence showing them chasing and knocking down the victim’s two-wheeler.

    (Also Read: Bengaluru man kills colleague with dumbbell after dispute over light switch, surrenders to police: Report)

