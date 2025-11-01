Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bengaluru man kills colleague with dumbbell after dispute over light switch, surrenders to police: Report

    A late-night argument over a light switch escalated into tragedy in Bengaluru when a 41-year-old man was allegedly killed by his colleague with a dumbbell.

    Published on: Nov 1, 2025 5:00 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    In a shocking late-night incident in Bengaluru, a 41-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his colleague after a trivial argument over switching off a light at their workplace.

    The accused and the victim were both colleagues in Bengaluru, who reportedly had an argument over keeping the lights on. (Pixabay/Representative)
    The accused and the victim were both colleagues in Bengaluru, who reportedly had an argument over keeping the lights on. (Pixabay/Representative)

    The victim has been identified as Bheemesh Babu. He was a native of Chitradurga district, and worked at Data Digital Bank, a private firm that handles daily video storage for film shoots. The confrontation reportedly took place inside the company’s rented office at around 1:30 am on Saturday, police said, as per news agency PTI.

    ALSO READ | Two young brothers, 8 and 6, drown in Bengaluru lake after skipping tuition: Report

    The accused is Somala Vamshi, aged 24 and a native of Vijayawada. According to officers investigating the case, Bheemesh and his co-worker Vamshi were the only two employees staying overnight in the office. The two reportedly had an argument over keeping the lights on.

    ALSO READ | Police bust alleged rave party on Bengaluru’s outskirts; Several detained for drug tests: Report

    However, what began as a minor disagreement quickly escalated into a violent altercation. In a sudden outburst, Vamshi allegedly attacked Bheemesh with a dumbbell, hitting him on the forehead and killing him instantly.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru man exposes new scam where cab drivers use fake apps to inflate fares. Here's how

    Following the incident, Vamshi reportedly went straight to the Govindraj Nagar police station, where he confessed to the crime and surrendered to the cops.

    Police have registered a case of murder in regard with the incident and taken the accused into custody. Investigators said they are conducting further inquiries to piece together the full sequence of events that led to the fatal confrontation, said the report.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Bengaluru Man Kills Colleague With Dumbbell After Dispute Over Light Switch, Surrenders To Police: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes