Bengaluru man exposes new scam where cab drivers use fake apps to inflate fares. Here's how

A Bengaluru resident has revealed a new scam carried out by some cab drivers to inflate ride fares in the city. The man detailed his experience in a viral Reddit post, urging others to remain vigilant. After confronting the driver about the discrepancy, the Bengaluru man insisted on paying the correct amount displayed in his Rapido app.(Unsplash/@Paul Hanaoka)

According to his post, he booked a Rapido ride from the Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 to Jakkur, with the app displaying an estimated fare of ₹598. Everything appeared routine, he verified the driver and shared the OTP as usual. However, by the end of the trip, things took a suspicious turn.

“At the end of the ride the rider showed me a billing screen on his phone that said ₹758. It looked like the Rapido UI, but I felt something was off. I checked my Rapido app on my own phone and the ride was still showing as not finished,” the passenger wrote.

After insisting on seeing the driver’s phone, the passenger discovered that the so-called “Rapido” app was actually a counterfeit version called TownRide. The fraudulent app reportedly mimics Rapido’s interface but allows the user to manually edit the fare amount.

“The rider was hesitant to show me his phone and upon a lil push I found out that he was actually using a fake app called TownRide. It looks exactly like the Rapido interface, but the fare amount can be manually changed! When I confronted him about it, he calmly said this is what he’s been using “for a long time,” the post stated.

Once the scam became clear, the passenger confronted the driver and refused to pay the inflated amount. “I realized what was happening, I raised my voice, My tone got firm, and he immediately understood he was on the wrong side. He quickly agreed to accept the actual amount that showed up on the official Rapido app, took the payment, and sped off,” the man recounted.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with several users sharign their reactions. “Happened with me today but for an Uber ride. For a quick second he showed me the inflated fare and closed it. I was firm and offered to pay only what my account was showing. They will raise their voice and try to repress you but you need to hold your ground and not give in. At least it worked for me,” a user commented.

“Same thing happened with me. ₹67 became 76 on his app,” another replied.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.