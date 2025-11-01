Techie quits Oracle in Bengaluru to sell Falooda, builds 18-outlet ice cream brand across India and Dubai

A Bengaluru man’s viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has become the talk of the internet, after he revealed how he gave up a cushy corporate career to follow his passion for desserts, a move that turned into a thriving business story spanning India and beyond. In 2019, defying expectations, the techie made what many around him considered an irrational decision.(X/@Pradeepkannanj)

Pradeep Kannan, who once worked as the Operations Head at Oracle India, shared that he had what most would call the “perfect 9-to-5 life”, a good salary, a stable career, and a beautiful family. But something, he said, “didn’t feel right.”

In 2019, defying expectations, Kannan made what many around him considered an irrational decision, he quit his high-paying job in Bengaluru and returned to his hometown, Karur in Tamil Nadu, to start selling falooda ice cream.

“Everyone thought I had lost it,” he wrote, reflecting on how people laughed when he walked away from a comfortable corporate life. But what started as a small-town experiment turned into an inspiring entrepreneurial journey.

Six years later, his humble falooda shop has grown into a successful chain with 18+ outlets across India and Dubai. Today, Kannan says he is working on building “India’s next aspirational D2C ice cream brand in public,” a testament to how far passion and persistence can go.

In his now-viral post, Kannan traced his transformation from “small-town dreams → AC offices → franchise kitchens → global shelves.” The post has since drawn thousands of views and hundreds of reactions, from admiration to curiosity and even business inquiries.

How did X users react?

One user wrote, “I know many people who tried like you, but very few achieved success like this. The mantra of success is a very complex equation. I hope you continue this journey and eventually become a true Karma Yogi — maybe you already are.”

Another asked, “How to get a franchise in Etawah or Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh?” while a third commented, “Takes guts and perseverance!”

Many others expressed interest in seeing the brand expand globally, with one commenter saying, “Inspiring, Pradeep. Any plans in Australia and New Zealand?”

Ending his post with a note of optimism, Kannan wrote, “If you believe small towns can build big dreams, follow along. This is just the beginning.”

