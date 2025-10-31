'Lady who Fights': Bengaluru man warns metro commuters about 'daily' woman passenger on Whitefield route

A commuter on the Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru has raised concerns about a female passenger who reportedly engages in frequent arguments with fellow passengers. According to a post shared on social media platform Reddit, the woman, described as fair-skinned, about 5’6” tall, and wearing white wired earphones, has been seen confronting multiple people over personal space during peak and off-peak hours. Man alerts Bengaluru Metro commuters about woman passenger on Whitefield Route who 'intentionally' engages in fights daily. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

The recent incident occurred on a weekday morning when the commuter entered a relatively empty train and stood near a glass partition, holding onto a vertical pole.

Also read| Sexual assault, threats, abusive messages: Bengaluru University professor arrested for harassment, extortion

The woman allegedly asked him multiple times to remove his hand from the pole, despite there being plenty of space around her. Initially, the commuter tried to comply verbally, but when she persisted and suggested he move to another section, he refused. As per the post, the woman then deliberately stepped on his foot, escalating the confrontation.

''She turns and put her shoe on my feet. This is when I lost it, I said," What the f?" Then she got pissed and asked me what kind of language I was using. (The audacity?) Then I said, I will be doing that if she's gonna be annoying people in a public space,'' the post read.