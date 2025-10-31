Edit Profile
    'Lady who Fights': Bengaluru man warns metro commuters about 'daily' woman passenger on Whitefield route

    The incident occurred on a weekday morning when the commuter entered a relatively empty train and stood near a glass partition, holding onto a vertical pole.

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 8:27 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A commuter on the Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru has raised concerns about a female passenger who reportedly engages in frequent arguments with fellow passengers. According to a post shared on social media platform Reddit, the woman, described as fair-skinned, about 5’6” tall, and wearing white wired earphones, has been seen confronting multiple people over personal space during peak and off-peak hours.

    Man alerts Bengaluru Metro commuters about woman passenger on Whitefield Route who 'intentionally' engages in fights daily. (X/@bykarthikreddy)
    Man alerts Bengaluru Metro commuters about woman passenger on Whitefield Route who 'intentionally' engages in fights daily. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

    The recent incident occurred on a weekday morning when the commuter entered a relatively empty train and stood near a glass partition, holding onto a vertical pole.

    The woman allegedly asked him multiple times to remove his hand from the pole, despite there being plenty of space around her. Initially, the commuter tried to comply verbally, but when she persisted and suggested he move to another section, he refused. As per the post, the woman then deliberately stepped on his foot, escalating the confrontation.

    ''She turns and put her shoe on my feet. This is when I lost it, I said," What the f?" Then she got pissed and asked me what kind of language I was using. (The audacity?) Then I said, I will be doing that if she's gonna be annoying people in a public space,'' the post read.

    My "first start" in an Indian startup turned into a nightmare...
    byu/krish_traveller inStartUpIndia

    ''Then she proceeded to engage with me again and said alot of things about how I couldnt comprehend her English and she called me an Idiot. But I didnt respond. And then post Seetharampalya, she went and sat next to someone,'' the post shared on social media platform Reddit read.

    The woman continued to demand other passengers move further away, even when they were at least an arm’s length from her.

    The commuter, noting that he had seen her engage in similar arguments on previous occasions, chose not to escalate the situation further. However, he expressed frustration at her actions, describing them as aggressive and unnecessary, particularly in a crowded public space.

