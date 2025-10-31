Clear skies, sunny days and no rain: IMD weather forecast for Bengaluru next week

Bengaluru residents can look forward to a bright and pleasant week ahead as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts clear skies, sunny days and no rainfall. After days of cloudy weather, the city is set to witness warm sunny days. The weather department has forecast clear skies for Karnataka's capital city till November 6. Bengaluru weather: The weather department has forecast clear skies for Karnataka's capital city till November 6. (Image-AI generated by Google Gemini)

The maximum temperature will settle at 30 degrees and minimum will settle at 20 degrees.

Bengaluru weekly weather forecast Bengaluru is expected to experience a week of generally pleasant weather with mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies. On October 31, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover around 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to remain between seventy-five and seventy percent, with no weather warnings issued.

On November 1, the temperature will remain similar, with a high of 29 degrees Celsius and a low of 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity will slightly increase, ranging from seventy-nine to seventy percent. The city will continue to see partly cloudy skies and no warnings.

From November 2 onwards, temperatures will rise slightly, with highs of thirty degrees Celsius and lows around nineteen degrees Celsius. Humidity will range between seventy-five and sixty percent. The forecast predicts partly cloudy skies consistently, with no weather alerts. This pattern is expected to continue till November 6.

Residents can expect warm afternoons and mild mornings, making it ideal for outdoor activities such as morning walks, evening strolls, and rooftop relaxation. Overall, the week promises a stable and comfortable weather pattern, with clear enough skies to enjoy the city while remaining shielded from extreme heat or rainfall.