Bengaluru Metro to add 5th Yellow Line train from November 1, cutting wait time to 15 minutes

With the induction of the new train, the frequency of metro services on the Yellow Line, which connects RV Road and Bommasandra, will improve during peak hours. Trains will now operate every 15 minutes, compared to the current 19-minute interval, the BMRCL said in a media release.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday announced that a fifth train will be introduced on the Yellow Line from November 1, coinciding with the 70th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations.

Officials said the change aims to make travel smoother and more reliable for daily commuters by reducing waiting times and easing congestion on the route. The new frequency will apply on all days.

BMRCL clarified that there will be no change in the first and last train timings from either terminal station.

Commuters have been urged to take note of the change and make use of the enhanced service.

Once the fifth train begins operations, commuters on the Yellow Line can look forward to shorter waiting times, with trains expected every 15 minutes. Meanwhile, production of the sixth train is already underway, with its bogies shipped from China.

According to BMRCL officials, the sixth train is expected to arrive and be inducted into service by December, which would further improve the frequency of metro services to around every 12 minutes, enhancing convenience for daily passengers.

Train coach deliveries had faced years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, diplomatic strains with China, and global supply chain disruptions. However, with relations improving, BMRCL now anticipates a smoother delivery schedule, possibly receiving two trainsets per month starting January 2026.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s Hebbal traffic relief? NHAI’s new Kodigehalli lane sparks debate among commuters)