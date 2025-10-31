Bengaluru’s Hebbal traffic relief? NHAI’s new Kodigehalli lane sparks debate among commuters

In his post, the user wrote, “Took a drive from Hebbal to Kodigehalli (towards Airport). The new extended lane by NHAI seems to be making traffic a bit easier, as vehicles from ORR towards the Airport are taking that route now. Need to see how this pans out in the coming days.”

A Bengaluru resident’s social media post about a new traffic lane between Hebbal and Kodigehalli has gone viral, sparking a flurry of public reactions from daily commuters and traffic watchers.

Many residents echoed his observation, noting that the newly opened stretch by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has eased congestion on the busy Hebbal junction, one of the city’s most clogged routes leading to Kempegowda International Airport.

How did X users react? However, the reactions also highlighted fresh concerns. One commuter pointed out that “the bus stop and random parking of vehicles at the entrance of the loop from Esteem to Hebbal Flyover must be disallowed,” saying buses and autos parked there were causing congestion.

Another user observed that while the situation has improved slightly, “the traffic choke point will move further away,” adding that “Mekhri Circle has become a heavy choke point. Vehicles turning right block all lanes before the underpass, and jams extend to Sanjaynagar.”

A few users expressed worries about future congestion near Hyatt Centric Junction during peak hours, as “vehicles tend to change lanes to get on or off the airport flyover.”

Despite these concerns, several residents welcomed the development. “Yes, it’s reducing congestion at the point where traffic used to merge. Someone used some common sense. Kudos to that person(s),” wrote one user.

Others urged authorities to declare the new lane a strict no-parking zone to prevent cabs and autos from occupying the stretch and creating fresh bottlenecks.