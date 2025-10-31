Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bengaluru set for ₹2,141 crore road and drain upgrade under new government plan

    A 2,141.57 crore package has been approved by the Karnataka Cabinet to improve Bengaluru's infrastructure, including roads and civic amenities.

    Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 8:55 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a massive 2,141.57 crore package to upgrade Bengaluru’s roads, drains, and civic infrastructure, a move aimed at tackling the city’s long-standing infrastructure woes and improving urban livability.

    The Cabinet cleared two major sets of works, ₹1,241.57 crore under the Special Infrastructure Project. (Representational image/Unsplash)
    The Cabinet cleared two major sets of works, ₹1,241.57 crore under the Special Infrastructure Project. (Representational image/Unsplash)

    The Cabinet cleared two major sets of works, 1,241.57 crore under the Special Infrastructure Project (SIP) to asphalt and resurface arterial and sub-arterial roads, and 900 crore under the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Programme (CMIDP) for ward-level projects, The Hindu reported.

    (Also Read: From ambulance to crematorium: Bengaluru father alleges bribes after only daughter's death, police act)

    Under the SIP, the works will cover asphalting, drain improvement, and footpath upgrades across key stretches of Bengaluru’s road network. The decision comes amid growing public frustration over poor road conditions, potholes, and flooding during rains.

    According to the publication, the CMIDP will fund the development of parks, burial grounds, markets, schools, community halls (samudhaya bhavanas), and multipurpose buildings, besides constructing new ward offices for all five city corporations.

    At the first meeting of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on October 10, Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao had directed newly appointed corporation commissioners to prepare action plans for improving roads and wards. Following this, the commissioners identified specific works not covered under existing projects and submitted detailed proposals adhering to Indian Roads Congress and Road Manual guidelines.

    The Finance Department, after reviewing the proposals, noted that allocating 1,242 crore for arterial and sub-arterial roads could affect funds earmarked for white-topping and buffer roads over the next three years. It granted approval on the condition that equivalent financial adjustments be made to those commitments.

    For ward-level works, the department instructed that a committee headed by the GBA Chief Commissioner be set up to monitor progress and ensure transparency in execution.

    In its approval note, the government said the projects were crucial to improve civic amenities, attract new investments, and retain existing businesses in Bengaluru, often criticized for its crumbling infrastructure despite being India’s technology hub.

    (Also Read: ‘Why promote Kerala?’: Karnataka Tourism faces backlash after ‘Wayanad is waiting for you’ post goes viral)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Bengaluru Set For ₹2,141 Crore Road And Drain Upgrade Under New Government Plan
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes