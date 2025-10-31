Bengaluru set for ₹2,141 crore road and drain upgrade under new government plan

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a massive ₹2,141.57 crore package to upgrade Bengaluru’s roads, drains, and civic infrastructure, a move aimed at tackling the city’s long-standing infrastructure woes and improving urban livability. The Cabinet cleared two major sets of works, ₹1,241.57 crore under the Special Infrastructure Project. (Representational image/Unsplash)

The Cabinet cleared two major sets of works, ₹1,241.57 crore under the Special Infrastructure Project (SIP) to asphalt and resurface arterial and sub-arterial roads, and ₹900 crore under the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Programme (CMIDP) for ward-level projects, The Hindu reported.

Under the SIP, the works will cover asphalting, drain improvement, and footpath upgrades across key stretches of Bengaluru’s road network. The decision comes amid growing public frustration over poor road conditions, potholes, and flooding during rains.

According to the publication, the CMIDP will fund the development of parks, burial grounds, markets, schools, community halls (samudhaya bhavanas), and multipurpose buildings, besides constructing new ward offices for all five city corporations.

At the first meeting of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on October 10, Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao had directed newly appointed corporation commissioners to prepare action plans for improving roads and wards. Following this, the commissioners identified specific works not covered under existing projects and submitted detailed proposals adhering to Indian Roads Congress and Road Manual guidelines.

The Finance Department, after reviewing the proposals, noted that allocating ₹1,242 crore for arterial and sub-arterial roads could affect funds earmarked for white-topping and buffer roads over the next three years. It granted approval on the condition that equivalent financial adjustments be made to those commitments.

For ward-level works, the department instructed that a committee headed by the GBA Chief Commissioner be set up to monitor progress and ensure transparency in execution.

In its approval note, the government said the projects were crucial to improve civic amenities, attract new investments, and retain existing businesses in Bengaluru, often criticized for its crumbling infrastructure despite being India’s technology hub.

