    Bengaluru road rage: Car driver seen ramming biker on flyover in dash cam video

    A disturbing dashcam video from Bengaluru shows a cab driver involved in a road rage incident with a biker, igniting calls for tougher traffic penalties.

    Published on: Nov 1, 2025 10:22 AM IST
    By Anagha Deshpande
    A new dashcam video circulating online has once again spotlighted Bengaluru’s growing road rage menace.

    The alarming footage has triggered outrage among netizens. (Reddit)
    The alarming footage has triggered outrage among netizens. (Reddit)

    The clip, shared on Reddit with the caption “Road rage between a cab driver and a biker in KR Puram, Bengaluru”, shows a car driver engaging in a heated argument with a biker while both vehicles are in motion. Moments later, the car appears to dangerously swerve into the two-wheeler, knocking the biker down on a flyover.

    The alarming footage has triggered outrage among netizens, many calling for stricter enforcement of traffic discipline and harsher penalties for reckless driving. Bengaluru Police are yet to issue a statement on the incident or confirm if a complaint has been filed.

    (Also Read: Dashcam footage shows biker’s reckless move on Bengaluru road, sparks road safety debate)

    Watch the video here:

    Road rage between a cab driver and a biker in K R Puram, Bengaluru !!
    byu/Altruistic-Issue-887 inBengaluru

    The latest video comes just days after a shocking case of fatal road rage in the city, in which a Kalaripayattu martial arts trainer and his wife were arrested for deliberately killing a 24-year-old food delivery agent.

    The incident, which took place on the night of October 25 at Nataraja Layout, saw the couple, identified as Manoj Kumar (32) from Kerala and his wife Aarati Sharma (30) from Jammu & Kashmir, allegedly ram their car into the victim’s scooter following a minor brush.

    Police investigations revealed that the victim, Darshan (24), a food delivery agent from Kembattalli, died on the spot, while his friend Varun, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries. CCTV footage showed the accused chasing and hitting the scooter after Darshan had already apologised for the minor collision.

    The two incidents, one caught on CCTV and another on dashcam, have reignited public anger over Bengaluru’s rising pattern of road rage, with many demanding that offenders face stronger legal consequences to curb such deadly aggression on the city’s roads.

    Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    (Also Read: Bengaluru’s Hebbal traffic relief? NHAI’s new Kodigehalli lane sparks debate among commuters)

