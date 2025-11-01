Police bust alleged rave party on Bengaluru’s outskirts; Several detained for drug tests: Report

Bengaluru police carried out a surprise raid early Saturday morning at a suspected rave party being held at a private homestay in Thagachagere village, located on the outskirts of the city. The operation was launched after officials from the Kaggalipura police station received a tip-off about illegal activities taking place at the venue. The operation followed a tip-off about illegal activities to the Bengaluru police, with most participants at the rave party believed to be young adults. (HT File)

The raid was led by R Srinivas Gowda, Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru South district), who confirmed that a team of officers stormed the premises during the early hours of the day, said a report by the Deccan Herald. Preliminary investigations suggested that most of the attendees were young adults from Bengaluru, many of them believed to be in their twenties.

The report said that the gathering was allegedly organised through a WhatsApp group, and invitations were circulated privately among participants. Several individuals were taken into custody and have been sent to a government hospital for medical examinations to determine whether they had consumed any banned substances.

This is not the first such incident in recent months. In May, Bengaluru police had apprehended 31 people, including seven women and a Chinese national, during a similar operation at a birthday party near Kannamangala Gate, where evidence of drug use was found.

Around the same time last year, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted another major bust at an alleged rave party at GR Farmhouse near Electronic City, also in the early hours of the morning. That raid sparked widespread rumours about the presence of actors Srikanth and Hema.

Authorities said investigations into the latest incident are ongoing and have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on drug-related parties in and around Bengaluru.