Srikanth, Hema deny involvement in high-profile rave party drug bust in Bengaluru

Early on Monday, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided an alleged rave party taking place at a farmhouse in Bengaluru, taking numerous high-profile persons from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka into custody after drugs were reportedly found on the premises and seized. Soon after, rumours started doing rounds that actors Srikanth and Hema were also present at the party. But the actors claim otherwise. (Also Read: Ram Charan and Srikanth’s video from Game Changer set leaks online) Srikanth and Hema denied rumours of being at a rave party in Bengaluru.

A video doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter) showed the police rounding up multiple people from the party. One of the men trying to cover his face with his t-shirt suspiciously looked a lot like Srikanth, making fans question if it was him in the video. Soon, Hema’s name was also linked to the scandal, with some reports alleging she was also present.

Srikanth and Hema deny claims

Hema claimed that she kept getting calls from reporters and well-wishers about her supposed arrest. She released a video to the press stating that she was at a farmhouse in Hyderabad and not in Bengaluru. She says in the video, “I have not gone anywhere, I am enjoying and chilling at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. Please don’t believe rumours. I don’t know who’s there, it’s fake news that I was at the party.”

Srikanth also released a video taken at his home in which he says, “I agree that man looks like me, but I am in Hyderabad at home. I don’t blame anyone for mistaking him for me. He has a beard, which I don’t right now. We laughed when we found out because recently, there have been rumours about me divorcing Ooha also, and now this. I am not the kind of person to go to rave parties; at the most, I attend birthday parties. I understand that people mistook the person in the video for me, but this is proof it isn’t me.”