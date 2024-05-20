The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided an alleged rave party hosted at G.R. Farmhouse near Electronic City in Bengaluru early Monday morning. The raid was conducted at 3 am, following suspicion of drug abuse, said police. High-profile rave party busted at Bengaluru farm house, drugs seized(Representative image (unsplash))

Also Read - Instagram influencer detained in Bengaluru after trying to run in Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB vs CSK match

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The event, organised by a Hyderabad-based event planner, extended well beyond the permitted hours, drawing the attention of anti-narcotics officials. During the inspection, the CCB team discovered a stash of drugs, including 17 MDMA tablets and cocaine. Over 100 attendees, including 25 young women from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru, were present, with some reportedly flown in specifically for the occasion, said police.

Adding to the intrigue, the identification card of an Andhra Pradesh MLA was found in a luxury car parked near the venue, alongside several other high-end vehicles.

The party, planned to run from evening until Monday morning, was clandestinely organised on the outskirts of the city.

Following the raid, five individuals, including the party organiser and three drug peddlers, were arrested. A significant quantity of drugs, including MDMA and cocaine, was seized during the operation.

"The investigation is ongoing. We have registered a case under the NDPS Act and IPC Section 268 (public nuisance)," Electronic City police inspector K. Naveen told HT. "The complete operation was carried out by CCB officers, and it falls under the jurisdiction of Hebbagodi police limits. We have registered a case and handed it over to Hebbagodi. The FSL teams are conducting an investigation at the spot," he added.

Led by CCB DCP Srinivas Gowda, the extensive investigation lasted over six hours.