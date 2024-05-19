Instagram influencer detained in Bengaluru after trying to run in Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB vs CSK match

Bengaluru police detained an Instagram influencer after he posted a video saying he would be trespassing into the Chinnaswamy stadium during the RCB vs. CSK match on Saturday. The video went viral, and Cubbon Park police took him into custody for attempting to breach security. Instagram influencer detained in Bengaluru after trying to run in Chinnaswamy

The Instagram influencer Nitin Sequeria earlier posted a video in which he promised his followers that he would be running in Chinnaswamy stadium during the match if he got 50k followers. However, he clocked 50k followers, and then Nitin started posting videos about how he was going to enter the stadium on May 18. He even claimed that he got a ticket to suitable stands in Chinnaswamy stadium, where he could easily jump into the ground.

After his videos went viral on social media, Bengaluru police had to step up to avoid the security breach in the stadium. In an X post, Bengaluru police wrote, “Nice try, Buddy! But attempting to breach security during #IPL is a guaranteed six straight into our custody. Sorry, mate, you're stumped.”

“Cubbon Park police made preventive detention based on his viral post,” police added further. There were a few instances where fans jumped into the ground during the match to meet their favourite players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The social media users appriciated Bengaluru police for keeping an eye out on teenagers who is breaching law to get the social media fame. A user wrote, “I'm really happy to see this. Because this wasn't a one-off case. His other video is a big security breach gate crashing RCB ad shoot without permission. If he does it. Anyone will try to imitate the same and a really bad influence as an influencer.”

