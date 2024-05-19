IPL 2024 points table after RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualify for playoffs, Chennai Super Kings eliminated

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a sensational 27-run win against Chennai Super Kings to occupy the final IPL 2024 playoff spot in the points table, on Sunday. Chasing 219 runs, CSK needed to reach atleast 200 to finish in fourth place. But Yash Dayal's final over heroics saw CSK manage to reach only 191/7 in 20 overs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates after taking a catch.(AFP)

With the game looking like it was going CSK's way, Dayal began the final over by conceding a six, and then removed MS Dhoni in the next ball. Showing his match-winning ability, Dayal then conceded only a single in the next four balls as RCB romped to a thrilling win. Rachin Ravindra top-scored for CSK with a knock of 61 runs off 37 balls. Meanwhile, Dayal returned with figures of 2/42.

Initially, a half-century from captain Faf du Plessis (54) saw RCB post 218/5 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli smacked 47 off 29 balls. For CSK's bowling department, Shardul Thakur took two wickets.

Speaking after the match, RCB captain Du Plessis said, "What a night. Unbelievable and such a great atmosphere, such a pleasure to finish off the season at home with a win. Batting first, I think it was the hardest pitch I have ever played on in T20s. Myself and Virat were talking about 140-150 after we came back from the rain break. The communication from the umpires was there was a lot of rain on the pitch, they wanted to push the game and that makes sense. When we came back, my goodness, I was telling Mitch Santner it was like a day 5 Test match at Ranchi and to get 200 on that was unbelievable. The last 6 games the batters have batted with good intent and good strike-rate. We were slow earlier on and we wanted more intent and that was awesome. We were defending 175, it got a bit close, at one stage, with MS there, I thought, oh dear, he has done it so many times."

"The way we bowled with the wet ball was unbelievable, we tried to change it. I dedicate this Man of the Match to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable. For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it. [on what he told Dayal before the last over] Pace off is the best option on this pitch and trust your skills and enjoy, this is what you trained for. The yorker did not work the 1st ball and he went back to pace off and it worked unbelievably well. [on the crowd tonight] It's crazy, even when we weren't winning the fans were here. We in the changeroom we felt it was something we had to get right. Coming here tonight, it was set up nicely, CSK v RCB, unbelievable atmosphere and we as a team will do a lap of honour to thank the crowd for the support. It's really important that we enjoy this, great 6 games in a row and the first goal in the IPL is to get into the knockouts and we have done that, enjoy this but get back to work tomorrow," he added.

IPL 2024 points table after RCB vs CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders are on top of the IPL 2024 points table with 19 points in 13 games, followed by Rajasthan Royals (16) in second position. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (15) are third and RCB (14) are fourth.

CSK (14) are in fifth position with a lower net run rate than RCB and Delhi Capitals (14), Lucknow Super Giants (14) are sixth and seventh respectively. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are in eighth position with 12 points, Punjab Kings (10) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (8) are bottom of the standings.