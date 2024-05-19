Virat Kohli fights hard to hold back tears, Anushka Sharma overcome with emotions as RCB defy odds to reach IPL playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their remarkable run by securing the fourth and final playoff spot with a crucial 27-run victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their must-win last IPL 2024 league match on Saturday. RCB's sixth consecutive win saw them post an imposing 218/5 after being put into bat before restricting CSK to 191 for seven. This victory marked RCB's ninth playoff appearance in 15 seasons. Anushka Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli struggle to hold back tears after RCB seal a Playoff berth against CSK(X)

Despite a spirited fightback from Ravindra Jadeja, who remained unbeaten on 42, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who contributed 25, RCB managed to hold their nerve. Rachin Ravindra's earlier 61 had given CSK a glimmer of hope, but Yash Dayal's composed final over – where he conceded only 7 runs – ensured the hosts' triumph. While Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad had already secured their playoff spots, RCB's victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium completed the top-4; the last two league matches of the season on Sunday (SRH vs PBKS and KKR vs RR) will confirm the teams participating in the first playoff and the Eliminator.

Virat Kohli has been one of the star performers for RCB throughout the season and was impressive with the bat in the win against CSK, too; he gave the Royal Challengers a blistering start with 47 runs to his name. On the field, Kohli's presence was crucial, too; he took a brilliant catch of Daryl Mitchell and remained his energetic self throughout CSK's run-chase. As Dayal secured RCB's win and their path to playoff, Kohli couldn't suppress his emotions and his wife, Anushka Sharma, was also left teary-eyed.

The heartwarming moment was captured by the cameras and can be seen in the winning montage posted by the IPL:

Watch:

The win summed up the brilliant comeback run for RCB, who had won only one game in the first half of the season. The Royal Challengers extended their winning run to six matches with the victory over CSK, who face a sharp contrast after lifting the title last year. Adding to their concerns is the speculation over MS Dhoni's future; while CSK's beloved ‘Thala’ has been brilliant with his batting cameos, he did brave a knee injury to appear in all 14 matches for the side.

Playoffs lineup

While KKR, who have already cemented their top spot in the table, will play in the first playoff match and have a chance to secure a direct path to the final, RCB will play in the eliminator match. Both teams await their opponents, with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals still in contention for the second spot in the league table. The third-placed team will take on the Royal Challengers in the Eliminator.