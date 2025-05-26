Bengaluru rave party bust: 31 arrested, including Chinese national; most attendees IT professionals

Bengaluru police arrested 31 individuals during a raid at a birthday party held early Sunday morning near Kannamangala Gate, where narcotic substances were found to have been consumed. The police conducted the raid around 5 am following a tip-off about an ongoing party at a farmhouse. (Representational Image)

Among those detained were seven women, including a Chinese national, news agency PTI reported.

According to the report, the police conducted the raid around 5 am following a tip-off about an ongoing party at a farmhouse. Officials say nearly all attendees are IT professionals working in the private sector.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Zone) V J Sajeeth told PTI that the group consisted of both drug users and suppliers. Samples of blood and urine from those arrested have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that 31 people were present at the party,” Sajeeth said. “Small quantities of cocaine, hashish, and hydro ganja, a narcotic substance, were recovered during the raid.”

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details.

CCB raids

In February, Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) stepped up efforts against drug trafficking, arresting several suspects and recovering substantial amounts of narcotics across different parts of the city.

In one operation under the jurisdiction of DJ Halli police station, authorities apprehended a drug peddler from Kerala and seized 523 grams of MDMA crystals. The Bengaluru Police estimated the value of the confiscated drugs at around ₹55 lakh, according to ANI.

In a separate raid, the CCB arrested another drug peddler who was employed as a security guard. Police recovered 3.2 kilograms of narcotics worth approximately ₹2.5 lakh from the suspect.

