Zepto delivery agent assaults customer in Bengaluru after address dispute, case registered

A delivery gone wrong in Bengaluru’s Basaveshwara Nagar escalated into violence on May 21, when a Zepto delivery agent allegedly assaulted a customer over a dispute about an incorrectly entered address. The altercation, which took place around 2 pm outside a residence in Judges Colony, was captured on CCTV and has since sparked outrage. Zepto delivery agents attacks Bengaluru businessman over a dispute, case filed.

According to a report in The Times of India, the delivery executive, identified as Vishnuvardhan, reportedly arrived at the home of 30-year-old businessman Shashank S Shivaprakash and began arguing with his sister-in-law over a discrepancy in the delivery address. The situation took a violent turn when Shashank attempted to step in and resolve the matter.

The CCTV footage that went viral on social media showed the delivery agent shouting aggressively before physically attacking Shashank. He is seen punching Shashank in the eye multiple times and hurling verbal abuses. Even as Shashank tried to walk away to de-escalate the situation, Vishnuvardhan allegedly blocked his path and continued to assault him. Before leaving, the delivery agent allegedly issued a death threat.

Following the incident, Shashank sought medical help at Narayana Nethralaya in Rajajinagar, where he was treated for injuries to his eye. He was accompanied by his wife during the hospital visit.

Based on Shashank’s complaint, police have booked Vishnuvardhan under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (criminal intimidation), 351(2) (assault), and 352 (punishment for assault). Authorities have also served a notice to Zepto, seeking full details of the accused delivery agent to aid the investigation.

Zepto responds

Reacting to the incident, a Zepto spokesperson called the episode "shocking and unacceptable," adding, “Professional conduct and customer safety are non-negotiable at Zepto. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and will ensure that appropriate action is taken against the individual involved.”