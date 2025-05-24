Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
'No cause for concern': Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Covid cases surge

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2025 04:13 PM IST

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao reassured citizens about the recent COVID-19 uptick, stating the situation is under control. 

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday reassured citizens that there is no reason to panic over the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state, describing the situation as “completely under control.”

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. (PTI)
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. (PTI)

Also Read - Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah skips NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi in New Delhi. Here is why

Addressing concerns over a marginal increase in infections, the minister said that Karnataka has recorded a total of 35 COVID-19 cases so far in 2025, with a small surge observed in the past two weeks. “There has been a slight rise, but nothing alarming,” Rao said, noting that a meeting of the state’s technical advisory committee was held recently, following which precautionary guidelines were issued.

As part of the advisory, the minister urged individuals with respiratory symptoms — especially those exhibiting signs of severe acute respiratory illness — to undergo COVID testing. “Anyone experiencing respiratory issues should be cautious and get tested,” he advised.

Special attention was called to vulnerable groups, including those with weakened immunity, pregnant women, and children. Rao encouraged these individuals to avoid crowded public spaces as a preventive measure.

He stressed that the general public should remain calm and not overreact. “There’s no need for fear or panic. The overall situation is normal,” the minister assured, adding that even at the national level, the COVID-19 caseload remains extremely low.

Also Read - Bengaluru Metro home guard reunites passenger with lost gold and cash in 30 minutes: Report

According to the Health Ministry of India, as of May 19, only 257 active COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country. Nearly all of these cases are mild, with no hospitalisations reported. The government continues to monitor respiratory infections through a robust surveillance network, including the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Rao also said that that the state health system is prepared and vigilant, and that the public should simply follow basic precautions without unnecessary worry.

(With ANI inputs)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
