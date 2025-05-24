Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah skips NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi in New Delhi. Here is why

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2025 02:22 PM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah did not attend the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi due to a prior commitment in Mysuru, but sent a message to be presented.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not participate in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi on Saturday. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focused on the theme ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047’ and was attended by several state leaders and Union ministers.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

Also Read - Four prime accused in Hangal gang rape case re-arrested after celebratory parade in Karnataka's Haveri

A source close to the Chief Minister clarified that Siddaramaiah’s absence should not be seen as a boycott. “He had a prior commitment in Mysuru and therefore couldn’t attend the meeting in person,” the source told PTI. While Siddaramaiah did not travel to Delhi, he reportedly sent his address to be presented at the meeting. It is still unclear who would read it out on his behalf.

The Karnataka Chief Minister was not alone in missing the meeting. Chief Ministers from three other southern states also skipped the high-profile gathering. Puducherry CM N Rangasamy, who heads an NDA-led coalition in the Union Territory, was absent without any official reason disclosed. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, delegated Finance Minister K N Balagopal to represent him at the council.

Among the southern leaders expected to speak at the event were Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, Tamil Nadu’s M K Stalin, and Telangana’s A Revanth Reddy—all of whom were scheduled to put forward their respective agendas and state priorities.

Also Read - Karnataka sees rise in Covid-19 cases: Government issues fresh advisory for public caution

The NITI Aayog Governing Council serves as the apex policymaking body for cooperative federalism, bringing together state and central leadership on a common platform. Saturday’s meeting marked the first major interaction between the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers since Operation Sindoor, which led to political tremors in the national capital and beyond.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah skips NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi in New Delhi. Here is why
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On