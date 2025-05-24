Karnataka sees rise in Covid-19 cases: Government issues fresh advisory for public caution

With 35 active Covid-19 cases reported across Karnataka so far this year—32 of them in Bengaluru, the state government has urged citizens to proactively follow Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB), even as officials maintain that the situation is under control. In an official advisory issued on Friday, the government noted a gradual increase in Covid cases over the past 20 days,(PTI)

In an official advisory issued on Friday, the government noted a gradual increase in Covid cases over the past 20 days, prompting a call for preventive steps, especially among vulnerable sections of the population.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Police arrests man who allegedly filmed and posted the videos of women in metro)

"While no Covid-related deaths have been reported in 2025, a cautious approach is necessary to prevent further spread," the advisory said.

Pregnant women, children, people with co-morbidities, and those with weakened immunity have been specifically advised to wear face masks in crowded areas. The public has also been encouraged to maintain hand hygiene and use hand sanitizers regularly.

Further, individuals showing symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) have been urged to get tested for Covid-19 promptly to ensure timely treatment and prevent potential outbreaks.

The state health department emphasized that these measures, though precautionary, are crucial in safeguarding public health and keeping the infection levels in check.

A nine-month-old baby from Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district has tested positive for Covid-19, health officials confirmed on Friday, amid a marginal rise in infections across Karnataka.

According to a report by PTI, the infant tested positive on May 22 through a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), as confirmed by Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department.

The child was initially taken to a private hospital before being shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital in Kalasipalya, a government-run facility in Bengaluru. Authorities have said the baby is currently in stable condition and receiving appropriate medical care.

The case comes just days after Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that the state had recorded 16 active Covid-19 cases as of May 21. Nationally, India's total active case count stood at 257 as of May 19, according to official data.

(Also Read: Nine-month-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru)