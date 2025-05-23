Nine-month-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru

A nine-month-old infant from Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district has tested positive for Covid-19, health authorities confirmed on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The case comes amid a slight uptick in infections reported across the state in recent days.

According to Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department, the baby tested positive on May 22 through a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), the report added.

The child is currently being treated at Vani Vilas Hospital in Kalasipalya, Bengaluru, and is reported to be in stable condition.

According PTI, Health department officials said the infant was initially taken to a private hospital before being shifted to the government-run facility.

The case was confirmed just days after Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that the state had recorded 16 active Covid-19 cases as of May 21. As of May 19, India's total active Covid-19 case count stood at 257, according to official data.

Health officials are continuing to monitor the situation, though no major alerts or new containment measures have been announced so far.

These states are reporting rise in cases

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are reporting the highest number of active cases in India.

Of the 257 active Covid-19 cases across the country, Kerala leads with 95. Mortality data for the state is currently being reviewed. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have reported 66 and 56 active cases respectively.

Other states and Union Territories, including Puducherry, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Haryana, Karnataka, and West Bengal, have also logged new infections. Since May 12, India has seen 164 fresh cases, with Kerala contributing the highest share at 69, followed by Maharashtra (44) and Tamil Nadu (33).

While health authorities have not issued any new advisories, they are monitoring the situation closely, especially in light of recent global trends.

(With agency inputs)

