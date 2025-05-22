Woman found dead in suitcase near Bengaluru railway track was strangulated

A woman whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near Chandapura on the city’s outskirts was strangled to death, Bengaluru Rural police confirmed on Thursday. The suitcase was discovered abandoned on railway tracks near Surya City in Anekal. Six investigation teams have been formed to crack the case. (Representational Image)

Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) CK Baba said investigators suspect the woman may have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped from a moving train, news agency PTI reported.

“She was strangled. The body appears to have been pushed out from a moving train. We are actively investigating the case, and our priority is to establish her identity,” Baba said according to the report.

Six investigation teams have been formed to crack the case. Preliminary findings show no signs of sexual assault or additional injuries, police added.

A case of murder has been registered against unknown individuals under Sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

CK Baba confirmed that a case of murder has been registered at the Suryanagar police station. “The body was found with no identification documents. Our investigation is underway, and we are looking into all possible angles, including CCTV footage, missing persons reports, and train movement data,” he said. Further details will be shared after the preliminary probe is complete.

Maharashtra woman's body found stuffed in suitcase

In another incident in March, a 32-year-old woman, Gauri Khedekar from Maharashtra, was found murdered and stuffed inside a suitcase at a residence in Bengaluru, police said.

Her husband, Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, allegedly fled the city following the incident. He was later traced and detained in Pune. According to a PTI report, he is being brought back to Bengaluru for questioning.

(With agency inputs)

