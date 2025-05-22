Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in suitcase near railway tracks in Bengaluru outskirts

In a chilling discovery on Wednesday morning, the body of an unidentified woman was found crammed inside a suitcase near the railway tracks in Chandapura, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The suitcase, blue in color and suspiciously abandoned, was spotted by a local passerby who immediately alerted the authorities. The suitcase, blue in color and suspiciously abandoned, was spotted by a local passerby who immediately alerted the authorities.

Upon reaching the spot, police officials found the woman's body folded and stuffed inside the suitcase. Initial observations revealed no visible external injuries, prompting investigators to suspect that she may have been strangled or smothered. However, a definitive cause of death will only be known after the post-mortem examination is completed.

Investigators believe she may have been murdered elsewhere, and the body dumped in the isolated spot to avoid detection.

Adding a disturbing layer to the case, early inquiries suggest the suitcase may have been thrown from a moving train as it passed through Chandapura, which falls under the Anekal region. "There were no personal belongings or identification documents inside the suitcase," an officer said.

CK Baba, Superintendent of Police for Bengaluru Rural, confirmed that a case of murder has been registered at the Suryanagar police station. "The body was discovered without any trace of ID. Our team has begun an intensive investigation. We are exploring all angles, including CCTV footage, missing person reports, and train movement data," he said. More details will be revealed after the primary investigation.

The gruesome incident has shocked locals and raised fresh concerns over passenger security and crime along railway routes. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward as they work to establish the victim’s identity and track down those responsible.

(With agency inputs)