Women filmed on Bengaluru Metro: FIR filed against unknown persons after outrage

Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals for allegedly taking and circulating photos of women travelling on the city's metro rail without their consent, news agency PTI reported.

The case comes after an Instagram account titled ‘Bangalore Metro Chicks’ drew public backlash for sharing such images.

The page, which had amassed over 5,000 followers, featured unsolicited pictures of women taken inside metro coaches and on station premises. None of the women appeared to be aware that they were being photographed. The account has since removed all posts following widespread criticism and intervention from the authorities.

The account deleted the posts after Banashankari police registered an FIR against the unknown persons involved.

Confirming the development, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said that a case has been booked and investigations are underway to trace those behind the account.

Earlier, Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan on Tuesday expressed serious concern over an Instagram account allegedly posting covert videos of women commuting on Namma Metro, which has reportedly attracted over 5,000 followers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the BJP leader condemned the account as a "blatant violation of privacy and dignity," emphasizing that such behavior is not only disturbing but also a grave criminal offense. He urged the Bengaluru City Police to act swiftly against those responsible.

“This is a shocking breach of women’s safety in public spaces. Strict action must be taken immediately,” Mohan stated.

How did X users react?

One user expressed shock and disbelief, writing, “There is someone who is running an Instagram account secretly recording women on Bengaluru Metro trains, and there are over 5,000 followers to this page.”

They added a sarcastic remark, “This is a country that says ‘Women are Goddesses,’ it seems. LOL.”

Another user called the act “very creepy and dangerous for all women travellers” and urged others to help spread the word, saying, “Please amplify so that he is punished soon.”

