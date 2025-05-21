Bengaluru MP flags Instagram account secretly filming women on metro, urges action

Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan on Tuesday raised alarm over a disturbing Instagram account that is allegedly posting secret videos of women travelling on Namma Metro. The account has reportedly gained over 5,000 followers. PC Mohan also tagged the Bengaluru City Police, urging them to take immediate action.(Twitter/ Whitefield Rising)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the BJP MP called it a "blatant violation of privacy and dignity", adding that such actions are not only creepy but constitute a serious crime. He also tagged the Bengaluru City Police, urging them to take immediate action.

“This is a shocking breach of women's safety in public spaces. Strict action must be taken,” Mohan wrote.

This incident comes amid growing concerns over public behaviour on the metro.

Just recently, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a crackdown on passengers using chewable tobacco and spitting inside metro trains and stations.

To address the issue, BMRCL has stepped up security checks across all stations, including random physical pat-downs during non-peak hours. Platform security guards have been instructed to stay alert for violators, and the central surveillance unit is actively monitoring CCTV footage. Alerts will be sent in real time to on-ground staff if any rule-breaking is detected.

"Passengers found using tobacco-based products or spitting inside trains or stations will be fined as per metro rules," a BMRCL statement said.

Together, these developments have intensified the spotlight on safety and cleanliness in Bengaluru's metro system, with authorities under pressure to restore public confidence.

In another incident, a commuter on Namma Metro was recently fined ₹500 for eating while travelling from Madavara Metro Station to Magadi Road Metro Station.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the woman was caught on camera by a fellow commuter on April 26.

