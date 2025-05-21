Power cut rant from Bengaluru-based remote worker gets backlash on social media

An employee working remotely for a Sweden-based company posted a rant on Reddit about frequent power cuts in Bengaluru, adding that the outages hamper the work. “How do I explain frequent power cuts to my Nordic boss?” the employee further asked. Reddit, however, was not impressed. Many suggested the worker find a backup solution and take ownership of the work. A worker's post on power outage has prompted a discussion on Reddit. (Pixabay)

“I work remotely for a small IT company, reporting directly to the CEO and CTO in Sweden. They headhunted me and were happy to offer a remote role, with meetings typically between 12:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST. I live in Indiranagar, Bengaluru — supposedly a prime area — yet we’ve been experiencing frequent, long power cuts, 2–3 times a week. These outages often overlap with my meetings, some lasting for hours,” the worker wrote.

“I stay in a small 1 BHK and can’t afford an inverter. It’s frustrating and embarrassing, especially since this area is considered well-developed. After a few missed meetings, my CEO now sounds skeptical — like he thinks I’m making excuses. That’s made things worse. I’m anxious every time the power drops,” the person continued.

“I’ve started logging the outages, but I’m unsure how to explain this without sounding like I’m whining. I want to work — I’m just stuck with unreliable infrastructure I can’t control. It’s 2025, and I live in the so-called tech capital of India, yet I’m worried about losing my job over power cuts,” the individual added.

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “You need not have an inverter. You can get UPS specifically for your router and laptop. They would be very nominal. Depending on capacity, they can give you 3-4 hours of power supply. I personally have a UPS for the router. Works great.

Another added, “You gotta take ownership and do something about it bruv. Don't create another headache for your employer. Take initiative and either get an invertor, or use mobile data to stay logged in. Communicate this to your bosses in advance that you are taking these steps to ensure your availability. Or go to a coworking space.”

A third expressed, “My company (based in Europe) makes it a point for all remote employees to have access to strong, stable internet, no matter where you are in the world. They provide some support (eg. WeWork pass) but generally the onus lies on us to ensure things work. In your case, unfortunately you would have to take up the ownership and fix this issue. Europeans don't like excuses, especially when it's repetitive and you haven't solved it.”

A fourth wrote, “Bro, if you can afford to stay in a 1 BHK in Indiranagar which should be around ₹20k rental a month at a minimum, you can afford an inverter. Take ownership of your roles and responsibilities.”