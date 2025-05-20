'Ghar ghar submarine yojana': Bengaluru entrepreneur shares pic of car with ankle-deep water during heavy rain

As Bengaluru reels from days of relentless rainfall, resulting in severe waterlogging and traffic gridlock, an image circulating on social media starkly captures the city’s struggle, showing ankle-deep water flooding the footwell of a car. Sharing the photo, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, Arun Vinayak, who was en route to work, wrote, “Building hardware in India is even harder if you have to make your office and cars and homes IP67,” alluding to the absurdity of having to waterproof not just devices but everyday spaces and vehicles amid the flooding. The traffic police had flagged 132 trouble spots that typically flood during heavy rains.(X/@Arun_Vinayak_S)

Many took to the comments section to react. One user quipped, “Use boats instead of cars near Bengaluru Port.”

Another joked, “throw in some fish and make it a leg spa day?”

One user added, “Ghar ghar submarine yojna.”

Bengaluru is likely to see no respite from the rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the city and a yellow alert for several other parts of Karnataka. According to IMD Bengaluru Centre Director N. Puviarasu, the orange alert has been issued due to expected rainfall of 8 to 10 cm, which is likely to significantly impact the city, PTI reported.

Incessant rain wreaks havoc

Visuals from across Bengaluru painted a grim picture as residents were seen wading through knee-deep water, with the city’s drainage system overwhelmed by the sudden deluge. Streets turned into fast-flowing streams, submerging vehicles and bringing public transport to a halt, leaving many commuters stranded.

Several residential areas were severely affected, with floodwaters entering homes and damaging furniture, electronic appliances, and personal belongings. Authorities stepped in to evacuate affected residents and relocate them to safer locations.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar provided an update from the BBMP war room on the ongoing flood mitigation efforts in the city.

“We had identified 210 flood-prone areas in the city. Since taking charge as Bengaluru Development Minister, we have resolved issues in 166 of those locations. Work is in progress in 24 areas, and action will soon begin in the remaining 20,” Shivakumar said, according to news agency ANI. He further detailed that the city has constructed 197 km of stormwater drains as part of the flood prevention measures.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted that traffic police had flagged 132 trouble spots that typically flood during heavy rains. “We’ve fixed 82 of these. Work on the remaining 41 spots is pending,” he added, noting that the government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for stormwater drain infrastructure.

