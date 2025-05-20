Bengaluru heavy rain: 70% of identified flood-prone areas fixed, says DK Shivakumar

Following days of relentless rain that brought widespread hardship to Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar provided an update on flood mitigation efforts in the city. An aerial view shows a flooded locality following heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on May 19, 2025.(AFP)

Speaking from the BBMP war room, he stated that 70 per cent of the 210 flood-prone areas identified across Bengaluru have been addressed, with ongoing work in the remaining locations, news agency ANI reported.

“We had identified 210 flood-prone areas in the city. Since taking charge as Bengaluru Development Minister, we have resolved issues in 166 of those locations. Work is in progress in 24 areas, and action will soon begin in the remaining 20,” Shivakumar said according to the agency. He added that the city has constructed 197 km of stormwater drains as part of the flood prevention measures.

(Also Read: Woman staff killed in IT company wall collapse amid heavy rains in Bengaluru)

The Deputy Chief Minister also noted that traffic police had flagged 132 trouble spots that typically flood during heavy rains. “We’ve fixed 82 of these. Work on the remaining 41 spots is pending,” he said, adding that the government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for stormwater drain infrastructure.

Shivakumar emphasized that while the government cannot control rainfall, it is actively addressing the issues within its reach. “We’re working to resolve flooding and support the public. There is no need for panic,” he assured. However, he acknowledged the gravity of the situation, mentioning a tragic incident in which a woman died due to a wall collapse amid the rains.

Opposition criticism

Responding to criticism from the Opposition that Bengaluru has turned into “Water Bengaluru,” Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar challenged detractors to engage in a constructive dialogue. “They can’t just hit and run. Let them bring their list of grievances—we’re ready to show the progress we’ve made in resolving issues across the city,” he said.

Addressing accusations that the Congress government is to blame for the city's current problems, Shivakumar urged critics to reflect on their own record. “Let them introspect on what they did during their tenure. We’ve resolved flooding in 70 per cent of the identified vulnerable areas, and efforts are ongoing in the rest. Bengaluru may be an unplanned city, but we are fulfilling our responsibilities,” he asserted.

When questioned about the BBMP's preparedness for flooding, he maintained that a strategy is in place. “Yes, we had a plan and our officials have done commendable work. I’m satisfied with their efforts. Teams are currently working on the ground in the affected areas,” he added.

(Also Read: CM Siddaramaiah blames ‘unexpected downpour’ for people's woes in Bengaluru)

(With ANI inputs)