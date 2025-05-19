Woman staff killed in IT company wall collapse amid heavy rains in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old woman died on Monday morning after a compound wall of a software company in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura allegedly collapsed due to intense overnight rains. Police personnel using a JCB to evacuate stranded people after several areas got inundated with water following torrential rains in Bengaluru on Monday. (A (ANI)

“The victim, Shashikala, worked as a housekeeping staffer at IZMO Ltd. The fatal incident occurred around 7 am, within the Mahadevapura police limits. She died on the spot when the wall gave way and collapsed over her. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.

Police, however, said they are investigating whether the rain directly caused the collapse or if other factors played a role.

“There is also a suspicion that poor construction quality and substandard materials may have led to the collapse. CCTV footage shows the moment the seven-storey structure gave way. We’ve also learned that the building had approval for only four floors, pointing to possible violations. A detailed probe is underway,” an officer said.

Her death comes amid widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and property damage caused by torrential rains that have battered Bengaluru since Sunday evening.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the downpour is expected to continue till Tuesday, with an ‘orange alert’ issued for Bengaluru and several other districts in Karnataka.

The city recorded one of the heaviest spells of rain this season.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar in south Bengaluru reported 132 mm, the highest across the state on Monday, followed closely by Vaderahalli (131.5 mm), Chikkabanavara (127 mm), and Somashettihalli (119.5 mm). In comparison, the lowest recorded rainfall in the city was 32 mm at Gottigere.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) noted that the city had received over 235 mm of rainfall from May 1 to May 19—more than double the usual for this period.

Flooding has been particularly severe in low-lying areas such as Sai Layout in the Mahadevapura zone, where water entered homes and boats from the State Disaster Response Force were deployed to evacuate residents.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said flooding was reported in at least 10 areas in the zone. In Yelahanka, all 29 lakes reached full capacity, increasing the risk of further overflow and inundation.

In Rajarajeshwari Nagar, five cattle were killed after the Vrishabhavathi River swelled and stormwater reversed its course, flooding residential zones.

East Bengaluru also suffered: parts of HRBR Layout, Byrasandra Layout, and several inner roads were submerged. BBMP deployed emergency teams with earthmovers and pumps to drain the water.

Rainwater also entered the Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Chamarajpet, destroying thousands of files and damaging computers as water levels rose to three or four feet.

“A lot of files and documents have been destroyed. Many of the computers were also damaged as the water levels stood at 3-4 ft inside the building,” a police officer said.

Bengaluru City police issued traffic advisories warning of significant disruptions in areas like New Bel Road, Nagawara, Sarayipalya, and Allalasandra. Major roads including Koramangala, Indiranagar, Silk Board junction, and Electronic City flyover experienced traffic gridlock due to stagnant water and clogged drains.

At Manyata Tech Park, motorists were advised to avoid the area entirely due to road flooding.

Power outages were reported across multiple neighbourhoods, including Yelahanka, Hennur, Banaswadi, BTM Layout, and Shivajinagar, as trees were uprooted and power lines snapped. Over 19 trees fell during the storm, worsening traffic and mobility.

Karnataka deputy chief minister and Bengaluru development minister DK Shivakumar acknowledged the crisis, attributing the situation to long-standing neglect across governments.

“Deeply concerned by the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru. I’ve been in continuous touch with the concerned officers and I’m closely monitoring the situation,” Shivakumar said. “Let us be clear: the issues we face today are not new. They have been ignored for years, across governments and administrations.”

He added that he would personally visit BBMP’s War Room and the flood-affected zones. “I understand your concerns, I share your frustration, and I assure you of my commitment to resolve them,” he said.

Home minister G Parameshwara noted that such flooding is a recurring feature during the pre-monsoon season. “BBMP has been on the job of clearing waterlogging and uprooted trees and branches from roads. Authorities are on the job,” he said.