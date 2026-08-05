‘He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest’: Luis Figo demands Gianni Infantino's resignation
Luis Figo accused Gianni Infantino of lying and deception, saying he had debased FIFA's top office and must resign now to protect football from further damage.
Former Portugal captain Luis Figo has called for Gianni Infantino to resign immediately as FIFA president, launching a blistering attack on the embattled head of world football’s governing body. In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday, Figo accused Infantino of lying, deceiving the football community and attempting to use his position for personal benefit.
“Today I join others from across our game and call for Gianni Infantino to resign as FIFA President,” Figo wrote. “Infantino has debased the office that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve.”
The former Real Madrid and Barcelona forward also claimed that Infantino had lost the confidence of key figures within FIFA and the wider football community. “He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, the vast majority of people who devote their lives to this sport and even, it would seem, the FIFA Peace Prize winner,” Figo added.
The final reference was an apparent dig at United States President Donald Trump, who was presented with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize by Infantino in December 2025.
Figo ended his statement with an unequivocal demand for Infantino’s departure. “It is too late to save his dignity but it is not too late to save football. He should go. Now,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#InfantinoOut”.
Pressure mounts on Infantino
Figo’s intervention comes amid a deepening leadership crisis at FIFA following the collapse of Infantino’s controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal. The plan involved creating a new commercial entity and selling a 20 per cent stake to private investors for around $4.2 billion. It faced fierce opposition over concerns surrounding transparency, governance and the long-term control of FIFA’s most valuable commercial and tournament assets.
Infantino eventually abandoned the proposal after resistance from confederations, national associations and senior figures within FIFA. The fallout has continued despite the plan being withdrawn. Carlos Cordeiro, one of Infantino’s senior advisers, resigned with immediate effect and described the proposal as “a bad deal for football”. FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom also criticised the manner in which the project had been handled, while Arsene Wenger said withdrawing it had been “absolutely necessary”.
Infantino was holding talks with senior FIFA officials in Morocco on Wednesday as he attempted to contain the crisis and preserve support ahead of the next presidential election. He announced in May that he intends to stand for re-election in 2027. Figo’s statement represents one of the strongest public attacks yet from a former player of his stature. Rather than simply criticising Infantino’s conduct or opposing his re-election, the Portuguese great has demanded that he leave the position immediately.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More