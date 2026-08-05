‘He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest’: Luis Figo demands Gianni Infantino's resignation

Former Portugal captain Luis Figo has called for Gianni Infantino to resign immediately as FIFA president, launching a blistering attack on the embattled head of world football’s governing body. In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday, Figo accused Infantino of lying, deceiving the football community and attempting to use his position for personal benefit. Luis Figo has joined the call for removal of Gianni Infantino as FIFA president. (AFP)

“Today I join others from across our game and call for Gianni Infantino to resign as FIFA President,” Figo wrote. “Infantino has debased the office that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve.”

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona forward also claimed that Infantino had lost the confidence of key figures within FIFA and the wider football community. “He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, the vast majority of people who devote their lives to this sport and even, it would seem, the FIFA Peace Prize winner,” Figo added.

The final reference was an apparent dig at United States President Donald Trump, who was presented with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize by Infantino in December 2025.

Figo ended his statement with an unequivocal demand for Infantino’s departure. “It is too late to save his dignity but it is not too late to save football. He should go. Now,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#InfantinoOut”.