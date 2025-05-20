Bengaluru's Hosur Road reopens for traffic after temporary closure due to flooding

Traffic in Bengaluru was severely affected on Monday as continuous heavy rainfall caused widespread waterlogging across key arterial roads. On Tuesday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory announcing the temporary closure of Hosur Road between Silk Board Junction and Rupena Agrahara due to flooding. However, the road has since been reopened as floodwaters receded. Heavily flooded Hosur Road in Bengaluru.(X/@satheesh_kcp)

Traffic police advisory

The traffic police are actively monitoring the situation and have deployed personnel to manage diversions and assist stranded motorists. Commuters are advised to follow real-time updates from the traffic police and plan their travel accordingly.

Bengaluru rain fury

Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, died due to electrocution in Bengaluru following a spell of relentless rainfall on Monday, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Manmohan Kamath (63), a resident of Madhuvan Apartments in NS Palya, and Dinesh (12), son of Bharath, a Nepalese national residing in an apartment in BTM Second Stage Dollars Colony.

According to Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Bengaluru), Kamath was electrocuted while attempting to connect a motor to pump water out of his apartment basement. Dinesh also died of electrocution in a nearby locality, details of which are under investigation.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the city recorded 104 mm of rainfall, which was “more than expected.” He added that the downpour also led to a wall collapse in which one person died. The state government will offer a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim’s family.

“On May 21, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and I will inspect the rain-affected areas across Bengaluru, along with all city MLAs,” Siddaramaiah said while addressing the media.

The deaths have once again raised concerns about the city’s crumbling urban infrastructure and civic preparedness during monsoon spells.

