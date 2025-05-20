Bengaluru rain havoc: Two electrocuted in apartment basement, death toll climbs to 3

After Monday’s relentless rainfall in Bengaluru, two residents lost their lives due to electrocution while attempting to manage waterlogging at a residential complex. Vehicles partially submerged at the basement of an apartment following heavy rains, at Wilson Garden in Bengaluru, Monday, (PTI )

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the victims have been identified as 63-year-old Manmohan Kamath, a resident of Madhuvan Apartments in NS Palya, BTM Layout 2nd Stage, and 12-year-old Dinesh, the son of a Nepalese worker employed at the same complex.

According to police officials, Kamath was attempting to drain rainwater that had accumulated in the apartment’s basement around 6.15 pm, the report added. He reportedly brought in a motor pump and connected it to a power socket. While trying to operate the equipment, a suspected short circuit occurred, resulting in a fatal electric shock.

At the same time, Dinesh, who was playing nearby, also came into contact with the electrified water and was electrocuted, the report further added.

Other residents of the apartment quickly intervened, managing to disconnect the motor and pull both individuals from the water. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Police have initiated Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs) for both cases and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Woman staff killed in IT company wall collapse

Earlier on Monday, a separate rain-related tragedy claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura area. The victim, identified as Shashikala, was a housekeeping employee at IZMO Ltd., a software company located in the area.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7 a.m. when a compound wall on the company’s premises allegedly collapsed, reportedly weakened by intense overnight rainfall. Shashikala was caught under the falling structure and died on the spot.

A senior officer confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is ongoing. Authorities are also examining whether the wall collapse was solely due to the rain or if additional structural issues contributed to the incident.

