Video: Hundreds of snakes escape from farms amid floods in China

The heavy flooding in China’s Guangxi region has created an unusual secondary hazard: hundreds of snakes escaping from inundated breeding farms. China's flooded Guangxi region faces a fresh challenge as hundreds of snakes and other animals escape from their enclosures into muddy water (Reuters)

Authorities have been on high alert after snake farms were flooded, sending large numbers of reptiles, including venomous cobras, into nearby villages and farmland, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Teams have been deployed to capture the escaped snakes, and temporary medical clinics have been set up to ensure rapid treatment for bite victims.

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Guangxi is China’s largest center for commercial snake farming, with about 30 million reptiles bred for traditional medicine, leather products and meat. The region has been hit by deadly storms that have also flooded pig farms, damaged jasmine plantations and disrupted timber production, showing the wide-ranging consequences of increasingly volatile weather.

A woman in Hengzhou, a city in Guangxi, has died after being bitten by a snake, local media reported. She reached a hospital only after a prolonged journey because roads were blocked. A man who was bitten while cleaning his flood-damaged home on Tuesday also endured a difficult trip to a hospital as deep floodwaters blocked access.

At least 900 snakes are at large, according to the Global Times and other Chinese media outlets. Videos showing residents walking through thigh-high floodwaters to catch the elusive reptiles spread rapidly online.

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