TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 releasing today at tgeapcet.nic.in, know how to check
The TG EAPCET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 10. Candidates can download the allotment order and complete admission formalities.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to announce the TG EAPCET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result on July 10. Candidates who took part in the first phase of the counselling process will be able to check their allotment status on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, by logging in with their application number and password. The allotment will show the college and course allotted to each candidate based on the counselling process.
Candidates were given time to make changes to their web options from July 5 to July 7. During this period, they could add new colleges or courses, remove options they no longer wanted, or change the order of their preferences. The option entry window closed on July 7, and the updated choices have been used to prepare the first-round seat allotment.
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According to the counselling schedule, students who receive a seat in the first round must pay the required tuition fee and complete the self-reporting process on the official website between July 10 and July 14, 2026. These formalities must be completed within the given dates to secure the allotted seat.
The TG EAPCET counselling is being conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy programmes offered by government and private colleges across Telangana. Around 320 institutes are participating in the admission process for the 2026 academic session.
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TG EAPCET 2026: How to check results?
Step 1: To check the first seat allotment, candidates need to visit tgeapcet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Candidates Login link on the homepage.
Step 3: After logging in with their application number and password, the seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Step 4: Students can download and save the allotment list for future reference.
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