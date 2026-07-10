DLF aims to create a 'meaningful' offering for seniors in Gurugram, says Aakash Ohri, MD
DLF is expected to enter the Gurugram real estate market with its senior living project soon, said Aakash Ohri, MD of DLF Home Developers
DLF is set to enter the senior living segment soon, with the company aiming to create a well-rounded ecosystem backed by robust infrastructure to make the offering ‘meaningful for seniors,’ Aakash Ohri, Managing Director of DLF Home Developers, told Hindustan Times Real Estate.
Speaking about the company's much-awaited foray into senior living in Gurugram, Ohri said the project is slated for a second-quarter launch. "Senior living, as you know, we have made full disclosures in our guidance. Senior living is slated for quarter two," he said.
“We should be in the market soon. There is quite a lot of excitement around the product. What we want to do for senior living is put together good infrastructure around it to make it meaningful for seniors,” he said on the sidelines of the recently concluded HT Real Estate Summit held in Delhi.
While he did not disclose the price, citing compliance norms, he said the development has generated considerable excitement.
“That is one project even in the DLF’s stable, it is for the first time, and we are all excited about it,” he added.
DLF Ltd had said earlier in the year that it plans to launch a project in Gurugram, with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹2,000 crore.
Hindustan Times Real Estate was the first to report that DLF is planning to enter the senior living segment.
DLF has 280 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments. It also has an annuity portfolio of over 49 million sq ft.
Haryana Government’s senior living policy
Haryana already has a dedicated retirement housing policy in place, framed in response to the twin challenges of an ageing population and the rise of smaller, nuclear families. Notified in 2021 under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, the policy seeks to address the housing, healthcare, and lifestyle needs of senior citizens, particularly those living alone or in nuclear-family setups.
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The policy defines an ‘eligible resident’ as a senior citizen aged 60 years or above who is an allottee or resident of a retirement housing project. It also permits temporary stays by family members, subject to conditions prescribed by the service provider. Apartments can be sold only after the project is registered with RERA, with all provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act and related rules applicable to such developments.
It also prescribes detailed standards for design, infrastructure and care services. Every dwelling unit must have a minimum carpet area of 30 sq metres and be designed to be wheelchair-friendly, with doorways at least 900 mm wide, sliding windows, easy-grip handles, ergonomic, lightweight furniture, and barrier-free access throughout the premises. Lifts must be large enough to accommodate wheelchairs and stretchers and equipped with audio-visual signage, while ramps are mandatory across the development.
Healthcare infrastructure is another key requirement. Projects must provide 24x7 on-site ambulance services with oxygen support, hospital tie-ups, first-aid facilities, and other essential medical services to ensure residents have immediate access to care.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More