DLF aims to create a 'meaningful' offering for seniors in Gurugram, says Aakash Ohri, MD

DLF is set to enter the senior living segment soon, with the company aiming to create a well-rounded ecosystem backed by robust infrastructure to make the offering ‘meaningful for seniors,’ Aakash Ohri, Managing Director of DLF Home Developers, told Hindustan Times Real Estate. "What we want to do for senior living is put together good infrastructure around it to make it meaningful for seniors,” Aakash Ohri, Managing Director of DLF Home Developers, told Hindustan Times Real Estate. on the sidelines of the recently concluded HT Real Estate Summit held in Delhi.

Speaking about the company's much-awaited foray into senior living in Gurugram, Ohri said the project is slated for a second-quarter launch. "Senior living, as you know, we have made full disclosures in our guidance. Senior living is slated for quarter two," he said.

“We should be in the market soon. There is quite a lot of excitement around the product. What we want to do for senior living is put together good infrastructure around it to make it meaningful for seniors,” he said on the sidelines of the recently concluded HT Real Estate Summit held in Delhi.

While he did not disclose the price, citing compliance norms, he said the development has generated considerable excitement.

“That is one project even in the DLF’s stable, it is for the first time, and we are all excited about it,” he added.

DLF Ltd had said earlier in the year that it plans to launch a project in Gurugram, with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹2,000 crore.

Hindustan Times Real Estate was the first to report that DLF is planning to enter the senior living segment.

DLF has 280 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments. It also has an annuity portfolio of over 49 million sq ft.

Haryana Government’s senior living policy Haryana already has a dedicated retirement housing policy in place, framed in response to the twin challenges of an ageing population and the rise of smaller, nuclear families. Notified in 2021 under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, the policy seeks to address the housing, healthcare, and lifestyle needs of senior citizens, particularly those living alone or in nuclear-family setups.

Also Read: DLF bets big on luxury housing with ₹20,000 crore FY27 launch pipeline in Gurugram, Goa and Mumbai

The policy defines an ‘eligible resident’ as a senior citizen aged 60 years or above who is an allottee or resident of a retirement housing project. It also permits temporary stays by family members, subject to conditions prescribed by the service provider. Apartments can be sold only after the project is registered with RERA, with all provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act and related rules applicable to such developments.

It also prescribes detailed standards for design, infrastructure and care services. Every dwelling unit must have a minimum carpet area of 30 sq metres and be designed to be wheelchair-friendly, with doorways at least 900 mm wide, sliding windows, easy-grip handles, ergonomic, lightweight furniture, and barrier-free access throughout the premises. Lifts must be large enough to accommodate wheelchairs and stretchers and equipped with audio-visual signage, while ramps are mandatory across the development.

Healthcare infrastructure is another key requirement. Projects must provide 24x7 on-site ambulance services with oxygen support, hospital tie-ups, first-aid facilities, and other essential medical services to ensure residents have immediate access to care.

Also Read: Mumbai is 'serious business' for DLF; luxury, ultra-luxury expansion on the cards, says Akaash Ohri