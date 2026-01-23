DLF to foray into senior living housing segment with Gurugram project worth ₹2,000 crore

DLF Ltd announced on January 23 that, as part of its expansion strategy, it will foray into the senior living housing segment. The company plans to launch a project in Gurugram this quarter, with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹2,000 crore. DLF Ltd said on January 23 that, as part of its expansion plans, it will enter the senior living housing segment with a project launch in Gurugram this quarter. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The housing demand in Gurugram continues to be robust, especially for credible developers and the company would be able to meet the pre-sales target of ₹20,000-22,000 crore during this fiscal, despite poor sales bookings in the latest December quarter, DLF Ltd Managing Director Ashok Tyagi said at a conference call.

"We stay confident to meet the original sales bookings guidance," Tyagi told analysts.

As for the lukewarm sales of ₹419 crore in the third quarter, he said the company paused sales bookings in its ongoing ultra-luxury residential project 'The Dahilas' at Gurugram last quarter and also did not launch any new housing project.

Sharing details of the launch pipeline, Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Homes, said the company has begun selling apartments in its ultra-luxury project ‘The Dahlias’ from this quarter. Prices in the project have risen by over 25 per cent from pre-launch levels, which took place during the October–December 2024 period.

DLF launched the 17-acre super-luxury housing project ‘The Dahlias’ at DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram in October 2024. The project comprises 420 apartments and penthouses, of which around 220 units have been sold for ₹15,716 crore as of December.

He said that the company would soon launch a senior living project in Gurugram with a revenue potential of approximately ₹2,000 crore.

The company also plans to launch more projects in Gurugram, Mumbai, Panchkula and Goa.

On January 22, DLF reported a decline in sales bookings to ₹419 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, compared with a record ₹12,039 crore in the year-ago period. Sales bookings for the first nine months of the fiscal fell 16 per cent to ₹16,176 crore, from ₹19,187 crore a year earlier. In the 2024–25 financial year, however, the company had posted a record ₹21,223 crore in sales bookings.

DLF has 280 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments. It also has an annuity portfolio of over 49 million sq ft.