DLF, other real estate firms set eyes on senior living projects in Gurugram

With India’s senior population projected to rise sharply, elderly care has emerged as a key focus area, prompting developers to roll out luxury senior living projects in Gurugram. Several players, including Pioneer Urban and DLF, have launched or are expected to introduce such offerings, driven by the Haryana government’s Retirement Homes policy. The shift towards metropolitan locations, rather than peripheral areas, allows senior residents to remain closely connected to their families while benefiting from access to world-class medical and care facilities, said real estate experts. Several real estate firms, including Pioneer Urban and DLF, have launched or are planning senior living projects in Gurugram under Haryana govt’s Retirement Homes policy. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

It is understood that DLF is planning a senior living project in Gurugram, close to where it already has its premium residential development. Sources suggest that, should the project proceed, it may become DLF’s first residential development tailored exclusively for senior living. The company did not respond to queries sent by Hindustan Times Real Estate.

Pioneer Urban Land & Infrastructure Ltd is developing a luxury senior living project named Advait in Sector 50, Nirvana Country, Gurugram. It also plans to expand its joint venture with the J K Organisation to Tier-2 cities and towns, including Rishra near Kolkata. The venture, under the latter’s real estate arm J K Urbanscapes Developers Ltd (formerly J K Cotton Ltd), aims to optimise land banks in locations such as Kolkata, Varanasi, Dehradun, and Jaipur.

‘Advait’ in Gurugram is a joint venture with the J K Organisation under Pioneer JK Senior Living LLP, marks the first IGBC platinum-certified project in Haryana to receive a license under the state's retirement policy, the company said.

Spanning 2.6 acres, the project involves an investment of ₹300 crore and is expected to be ready for possession by early 2027. Located with direct access from Golf Course Extension Road (GCER), the project comprises four 18-storey towers with a total of 164 fully furnished 2BHK residences. The units are priced more than ₹3.6 crore. While the project is open to all buyers, at least one resident must be a senior citizen aged 55 or above.

Rishabh Periwal, senior vice president, Pioneer Urban Land & Infrastructure Ltd. says, "In 2026, Gurugram’s shift towards senior living marks a vital move towards high yield, empathy driven asset classes. According to the United Nations Population Fund, Indias’ elderly population is predicted to grow by 2x by 2050. Developers are evolving from stigma related to old age homes, and are moving towards wellness integrated luxury communities.

J Estates, another real estate firm active in Gurugram, is planning three premium senior living projects in Gurugram, spanning over 8 acres and comprising approximately 450 units in total. The estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of these projects in the senior living segment is ₹2,100 crore.

The projects are expected to be located in Sector 36 Sohna, Sector 63 and Sector 89, Gurugram, the company said.

“India’s senior living segment is evolving in a phased manner. This evolution is being led by changing family structures, longer life expectancy, and rising aspirations among seniors to live independently yet securely. Gurugram, in particular, stands out because it combines affluence, strong healthcare infrastructure, and a lifestyle-led residential ecosystem. And with demand accelerating rapidly, organised supply is scarce, creating a significant opportunity in the market. We believe thoughtfully planned senior-focused developments can create long-term value for residents while addressing a critical gap in India’s urban housing landscape,” said Anil Godara, founder and managing director, J Estates.

All about Haryana’s Retirement Homes Policy Haryana’s state retirement policy has been developed in response to a growing trend of smaller family units and an ageing population. It is supposed to benefit those who live alone or in nuclear families.

Notified in 2021 under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, the policy aims to address the housing and care needs of the ageing population. It defines an ‘eligible resident’ as a senior citizen aged 60 years or above who is an allottee or resident of a retirement housing project, while allowing temporary stays by family members, subject to conditions set by the service provider. Sale of apartments is permitted only after the project is registered with RERA, and all provisions of the RERA Act and related rules apply to such developments.

The policy outlines detailed design, infrastructure, and service standards. Each dwelling unit must have a minimum carpet area of 30 sq metres and be designed for wheelchair accessibility, with door openings of at least 900 mm, sliding windows, easy-grip handles, ergonomic and lightweight furniture, and barrier-free internal and external spaces. Lifts must accommodate wheelchairs and stretchers, and include audio-visual signage. Ramps are mandatory throughout the premises. Medical care is compulsory, including 24×7 on-site ambulance services with oxygen support, hospital tie-ups, and first-aid facilities, among others.

Gaurav Gupta of Zeno Realty told Hindustan Times Real Estate that Gurugram is a natural market for senior living. A large number of financially secure professionals, doctors, bureaucrats, and many similar individuals are retiring early, with their children settled abroad, and are consciously choosing independent, well-managed living in their second innings.

“The senior living supply in India is extremely limited, which is why it offers rental yields (up to 6%) comparable to those of commercial assets, making it an attractive investment option for residential properties. Additionally, Haryana’s senior living policy allows additional development on group housing land with no additional density available, making it an attractive segment for developers as well,” he added.