Real estate outlook 2026: Luxury homes or offices, where will Bollywood stars invest in Mumbai this year?

In 2025, several leading Bollywood personalities made headlines for major property purchases and sales in Mumbai's real estate market. High-profile names included Hrithik Roshan and his family, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Jeetendra Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Saif Ali Khan, among others. This trend is expected to continue into 2026, driven by three key factors: taxation considerations, supply-demand dynamics in celebrity-favoured micro-markets, and purchases for end use.

According to real estate industry experts, Bollywood stars are likely to remain active investors in Mumbai real estate in 2026, though investment patterns are expected to diverge. Commercial acquisitions are anticipated to be concentrated largely in the ₹5 crore to ₹20 crore-and-above segment, while residential purchases for end use will continue to be dominated by ultra-luxury homes priced upwards of ₹100 crore. Having said that, celebrities increasingly favour commercial properties for their ease of management, suitability for client-facing businesses, and long-term investment potential.

Bollywood's real estate journey in 2025

Amitabh Bachchan made headlines last year for a series of high-value real estate moves, involving both the purchase and sale of multiple properties. In total, he transacted nearly ₹140 crore in real estate, spanning a mix of acquisitions and divestments across various asset types.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sold at least eight property units in the Mumbai real estate market in 2025, earning returns of over ₹110 crore. The sales include luxury apartments and commercial office spaces in prime locations such as Borivali, Worli, and Lower Parel.

By value, Jeetendra Kapoor's transaction was the largest real-estate transaction by a Bollywood family in 2025. Kapoor and his family sold a land parcel in Mumbai's Andheri in May 2025 for ₹855 crore to NTT Global Data Centres. The property was sold through two family-owned firms, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited.

Commercial office space investments also gained traction in 2025. The Roshan family, including Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pramila Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan and their firms purchased multiple office units in the Mumbai real estate market worth around ₹80 crore, according to property registration documents.

Kartik Aaryan bought an office space in Andheri West in September 2025 for around ₹13 crore, jointly with his parents. This acquisition followed his residential and land investments (including a Juhu apartment and a 2,000 sq ft land plot in Alibaug, near Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan purchased two commercial office units in Andheri East for ₹30.75 crore, measuring approximately 5,681 sq ft, at Kanakia Wallstreet in 2025.

Outlook 2026: Where will Bollywood stars make real estate investments? According to industry experts, Bollywood stars are expected to remain active in Mumbai’s real estate market in 2026. However, investment preferences are likely to diverge. Commercial purchases are anticipated to be largely concentrated in the ₹5 crore to ₹20 crore-and-above segment, while residential acquisitions for end use are expected to continue to be dominated by ultra-luxury homes priced upwards of ₹100 crore.

“There is no direct correlation between residential and commercial purchases by celebrities. Much of this activity is driven by capital gains adjustments. In 2025, we saw significant buying on the commercial side, while some celebrities exited residential assets,” said Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director and Head (North and West), Residential Services and Developer Initiatives at JLL India.

Mehta noted that office demand has risen sharply, particularly in the Bandra–Juhu belt, where there is a noticeable shortage of quality office supply. “This stretch is also witnessing a shift towards hospitality, salons, and boutique office spaces. Celebrities find commercial properties easier to manage for client-facing businesses and as long-term investments, which is why many are increasingly favouring commercial real estate,” he said.

He added that commercial purchases for both end use and investment are likely to remain concentrated in the ₹5 crore– ₹20 crore segment and above, while residential acquisitions for end use will continue to be dominated by ultra-luxury homes priced at over ₹100 crore.