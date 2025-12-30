Year-ender 2025: From reels to real estate, Bollywood’s iconic studios make way for luxury housing projects in Mumbai

Bollywood’s real estate landscape underwent a significant shift in 2025, as several iconic film studios began giving way to luxury housing projects, marking the end of an era for some of Mumbai’s most storied creative spaces. Among them is Goregaon’s historic Filmistan Studio, founded by actor Kajol’s grandfather and once a powerhouse of Hindi cinema. Filmistan produced landmark films in the 1940s and 1950s, including Shaheed (1948), Shabnam (1949), Sargam (1950), Anarkali (1953) and Nagin (1954), as well as celebrated titles such as Jagriti (1954), Munimji (1955), Tumsa Nahin Dekha (1957) and Paying Guest (1957). Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood’s real estate landscape underwent a significant shift in 2025, as several iconic film studios began giving way to luxury housing projects. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Another chapter of cinematic history closed at Mahalaxmi’s Famous Studios. Established in 1946 and known for hosting shoots of classics such as Seeta aur Geeta, the nearly 80-year-old hub for filming, sound recording and mixing is also set to make way for a high-end residential project. In this instance, the studio’s owner is partnering with a real estate developer to redevelop the land.

Together, these projects highlight how Mumbai’s cinematic legacy is increasingly being reshaped by the city’s booming luxury real estate market. Industry observers say the Filmistan deal, along with the earlier sale of RK Studios and the redevelopment of Famous Studios, points to a clear trend: legacy film estates on prime land are being repurposed for luxury housing.

“These plots sit in high-value locations where low-rise studio sheds no longer make economic sense. Developers can unlock far greater value through high-rise premium homes, and demand for luxury projects in these corridors remains strong,” Vivek Rathi, National Director, Research, Knight Frank India, real estate consultancy, said.

Filmistan Studio in Goregaon, Mumbai Arkade Developers plans to launch a luxury project in the next financial year at the site of Filmistan Studio, which has an estimated development potential of ₹3,000 crore, Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arkade Developers Limited, had told Hindustan Times Real Estate in October 2025.

Filmistan Studio, spread across 4 acres of land, was founded by Kajol's grandfather, Sasadhar Mukherjee, in 1943. In July 2025, Arkade Developers announced plans to launch a luxury apartment project on the site.

The company plans an ultra-luxury residential development featuring spacious 3-, 4-, and 5-BHK residences, along with exclusive penthouses, across two high-rise towers of 50 storeys each.

Famous Studio in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai The studio’s owners, the Roongta family, have partnered with leading real estate developer K Raheja Corp to transform the project into a luxury development.

The site will have a 69-storey tower in place of the existing low-rise film studio. According to the plan, the project will have residential units from the 9th floor up to the 66th, offering 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments. Each floor is expected to have two apartments and will offer views of the Mahalaxmi Race Course and the Arabian Sea, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Mumbai’s film studios are undergoing redevelopment In May 2019, the Raj Kapoor family sold their 2.2-acre property to Godrej Properties for development into real estate. Registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed that the 9,655.10 sq. m land parcel was acquired for around ₹250 crore.

Godrej Properties has since developed a premium mixed-use project on the site, named Godrej RKS. The development features luxury ‘Collector’s Edition’ three- and four-bedroom residences. Its architecture draws inspiration from Bombay Art Deco, paying tribute to the legacy and cultural significance of the original RK Studios.