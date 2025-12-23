Year-ender 2025: Why did Shah Rukh Khan dominate real estate headlines in 2025?

Shah Rukh Khan ruled real estate headlines in 2025, from joining the billionaire rich list to major property developments in India and overseas. Mumbai real estate update: Shah Rukh Khan ruled real estate headlines in 2025, from joining the billionaire rich list to major property developments in India and overseas. (HT Files)

Earlier this year, his iconic heritage bungalow, Mannat, underwent repairs, prompting him to rent an apartment in Bandra’s Pali Hill. Meanwhile, his sea-facing terrace apartment at Shree Amrit Society on Carter Road, Bandra, is set for redevelopment by listed real estate developer, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited, multiple sources confirmed to Hindustan Times Real Estate.

The year ended on a global note, with Dubai-based Danube Properties, part of the $2 billion Danube Group, announcing plans in November 2025 to construct a 55-storey commercial tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, to be named after Shah Rukh Khan, potentially the world’s first tower named after an actor.

Shah Rukh Khan is the world's richest actor with $1.4 billion net worth Shah Rukh Khan is finally a billionaire. After 33 years in the film industry, the superstar now commands a staggering net worth of $1.4 billion ( ₹12490 crore). These are the findings of the Hurun India Rich List 2025, which was released on October 1. Shah Rukh retains his spot as India's richest actor and has climbed several spots globally, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

What brought Shah Rukh Khan into the real estate spotlight in 2025? Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan's heritage bungalow was taken up for repairs, so he rented an apartment on Pali Hill in Bandra.

Mannat was originally named 'Villa Vienna'. He purchased the property from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001 and initially renamed it 'Jannat' (meaning heaven). However, after it brought him good fortune, he changed the name to 'Mannat' (meaning prayer) in 2005.

Built in 1914, Mannat was originally owned by Nariman A. Dubash and is classified as a Grade-III heritage property, meaning the original bungalow cannot be altered. However, Shah Rukh Khan has expanded the estate by adding a six-storey annexe behind the main structure, known as the Mannat Annexe.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan temporarily relocated from his iconic Mannat bungalow as its annexe underwent extensive renovation and expansion, a process expected to take nearly two years.

Shah Rukh Khan had leased two duplexes from the Bhagnani family, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The first duplex is rented out to actor Jacky Bhagnani and his sister, Deepshikha Deshmukh. Film producer Vashu Bhagnani has rented the second duplex to Shah Rukh Khan.

The two duplex apartments were leased for a term of 36 months. According to the property registration documents, the monthly rent for the first duplex is ₹11.54 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹32.97 lakh. The monthly rent for the second duplex is ₹12.61 lakh, accompanied by a security deposit of ₹36 lakh.

Khan leased two duplexes for the temporary stay. However, they are half the size of Mannat. The two duplex apartments Khan leased measure 10,500 sq ft, and the size of his Mannat bungalow is around 27,000 sq ft.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife leased a 2 BHK apartment Gauri Khan, a renowned interior designer and wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, was in the news in June 2025 for renting a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for their staff at a starting monthly rent of ₹1.35 lakh, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. The three-year leave and license agreement is for a flat located barely 100 metres from their rented home in Pali Hill, while their iconic Mannat bungalow undergoes renovation.

Located on Pali Hill, Pankaj Premises Cooperative Society Ltd. offers an apartment spanning 725 sq ft of carpet area, which includes a hall, kitchen, two bedrooms, and two washrooms. The lease allows residential use for her staff from April 10, 2025, to April 9, 2028.

Shah Rukh Khan’s apartment building is undergoing redevelopment In 2025, Shree Amrit Society on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra, where Shah Rukh Khan owns a sea-facing terrace apartment, has appointed listed real estate developer, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited, for its redevelopment, multiple sources have confirmed to Hindustan Times Real Estate.

Sources had stated that as part of the project, homeowners in the society will receive 155% more area after redevelopment. Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited, a listed real estate company, is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s family trust, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and investor Ashish Kacholia.

While Shah Rukh Khan is known for owning a Mannat bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. However, very few know that before moving to Mannat and after getting married to Gauri Khan in 1991, the couple used to reside in an over 1,000 sq ft sea-facing apartment in Carter Road, Bandra, Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan gets a 55-storey commercial tower in Dubai named after him Dubai-based Danube Properties, part of the $2 billion Danube Group, announced in November 2025 that it would develop a 55-storey commercial tower on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, to be named after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, possibly the first tower in the world to be named after an actor.

The commercial tower, called ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’, is slated for completion in 2029 and will feature a statue of Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic arms-outstretched pose at the entrance. The A-grade development will span over 1 million sq ft of built-up area, with prices starting at ₹4 crore.

“Commercial unit sizes range from 460 sq ft to 11,000 sq ft. Buyers pay a 20% down payment, followed by monthly instalments of 1% of the ₹4 crore price for six years,” he had said.