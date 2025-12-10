Shah Rukh Khan launches 55-storey Dubai tower named after him at glitzy event, builder says 'sold out'

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has launched the much-hyped commercial tower in Dubai named after him at a glitzy event, which had over 6,500 people attending. Dubai-based Indian real estate tycoon Rizwan Sajan said the 55-tower project on Sheikh Zayed Road, named Shahrukhz, has already sold out for over ₹5000 crore on the back of strong demand for office space. Shah Rukh Khan launched the Shahrukhz commercial tower in Dubai at a glitzy event. Danube Group founder Rizwan Sajan said the 55-storey Sheikh Zayed Road project has already sold out for over ₹5,000 crore, driven by strong demand for office space..

"Shahrukhz by Danube is sold out," Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said as he revealed a miniature version of the tower that is slated for completion in 2029. The tower will feature a statue of Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic arms-outstretched pose at the entrance.

The Mumbai-born businessman also hinted that a second tower, also named after Shah Rukh Khan, is in the pipeline. "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost," Sajan said.

Danube also plans to launch similar ‘Shahrukhz’ towers in New York, London, Delhi and Mumbai.

Spanning over 1 million sq ft of built-up area, Shahrukz by Danube will feature 488 units starting at AED 2 million, with a total project valuation of AED 2.1 billion (over ₹5,000 crore).

“To see a project of this scale in Dubai carry my name is both an honour and a reminder of how generosity and vision can come together. Dubai has always embraced me with warmth. It’s a city built on courage, imagination and the belief that nothing is impossible," Shah Rukh Khan said.

At the December 9 Bollywood-themed event at Expo City in Dubai, Khan also shared the stage with choreographer Farah Khan. Actor Malaika Arora danced to Khan's iconic songs over the decades.

All about Shahrukhz by Danube Danube Group said the business tower will have 35 amenities, including a sky pool, a dedicated helipad for air taxis, valet services and exclusive executive lounges.

Sheikh Zayed Road, where the project is located, some of Dubai’s most iconic buildings, including the Burj Khalifa. The Shahrukhz tower will have a one million square feet of built-up area, Danube said.

The company will offer its 1% monthly payment plan and 10-year Golden Visa for eligible investors. Commercial unit sizes range from 460 sq ft to 11,000 sq ft. Buyers pay a 20% down payment, followed by monthly installments of 1% of the ₹4 crore price for six years.

