SRK turns 60: Top 5 property investments by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan

As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 60th birthday today, attention turns to his personal life and real estate investments. His iconic sea-facing Bandra residence, Mannat, has been a city landmark and tourist attraction for over two decades. Beyond Mannat, Shah Rukh and his family have built an impressive real estate portfolio spanning Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday bash: As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 60th birthday today, attention turns to his personal life and real estate investments. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files)

Here are five notable property investments made by the Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, to date.

1) Over 1,000 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Bandra While Shah Rukh Khan is known for owning a Mannat bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. However, very few know that before moving to Mannat and after getting married to Gauri Khan in 1991, the couple used to reside in an over 1,000 sq ft sea-facing apartment in Carter Road, Bandra, Mumbai.

The apartment is located in Shree Amrit Society on Carter Road, where Shah Rukh Khan resided for almost 10 years before moving to Mannat, which he purchased in 2001, according to media reports.

Shree Amrit Society on Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai, was recently in the news for undergoing redevelopment. As a result, once the building is redeveloped in the coming years, Shah Rukh Khan will be eligible to obtain a 4 BHK apartment of 2,800 sq ft, as reported by HT Real Estate in August 2025.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat renovation: Gauri Khan rents 2BHK in Mumbai for staff at ₹1.35 lakh per month

2) Mannat Bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, was originally named 'Villa Vienna'. Khan purchased the property from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001 and initially renamed it 'Jannat' (meaning heaven).

However, after it brought Khan good fortune, he changed the name to 'Mannat' (meaning prayer) in 2005. Today, Mannat is more than just a home; it is a tourist attraction, with thousands of fans gathering outside, especially on Eid and SRK’s birthday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar.

SRK has often expressed his deep emotional connection to Mannat, stating that if he ever went broke, he would sell everything, but never his iconic home.

Also Read: How much would Shah Rukh potentially make if he sells his bungalow Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra today?

During the 2023 launch of Gauri Khan’s book, ‘My Life in Design,’ SRK revealed that Mannat was beyond their budget, and when they finally bought it, the house was in a state of disrepair. The couple could not afford an interior designer, so SRK said he turned to Gauri, who used her artistic skills to decorate it. Over time, the couple slowly furnished their dream home, starting with leather fur sofas as their first major purchase.

3) Alibaug farmhouse Outside Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan is known to own a farmhouse in Alibaug, a coastal getaway popular among the wealthy.

According to media reports, the property sits across several acres and features open lawns, a pool, and outdoor recreational spaces. The farmhouse has served as a venue for family celebrations, festive gatherings and private events.

The sprawling beachside property in Alibaug, spanning 20,000 sq metres, is estimated to be worth around ₹250 crore, as reported by Hindustan Times in 2018.

It was at his Alibaug farmhouse that SRK hosted his 60th birthday party, to which all the Bollywood stars were invited.

SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan, has also purchased agricultural land in Alibaug over the past two years.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s housing society members gain 155% extra space after redevelopment, what your society should know

4) Dubai SRK owns a luxurious villa named Jannat in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, gifted by Nakheel, a Dubai-based real estate company. The villa is worth over ₹100 crore and comes with a private beach, according to media reports.

5) Delhi Shah Rukh Khan, who hails from Delhi, also owns a house in the capital city of India. As part of the Home with Open Arms campaign, Airbnb, on November 17, 2020, shared inside photos and details of Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Gauri Khan’s Delhi home. The Bollywood superstar and his wife, interior designer Gauri, partnered with Airbnb to offer a unique stay at their Delhi home in Panchsheel Park, south Delhi.

The celebrity home is a nostalgic retreat where the Khans partly raised their three children, and they used it during their visits to Delhi, despite residing in Mumbai for decades, as reported by Hindustan Times in August 2025.

Also Read: Selling property in India? What NRIs should know about capital gains and repatriation rules

The home reflects the Khan family’s journey, adorned with keepsakes like family photographs, such as SRK and Gauri's elder son Aryan Khan’s first badminton racket, daughter Suhana Khan’s makeup brushes and butterfly collection, younger son AbRam Khan’s first birthday gift (a silver mirror and comb), SRK’s favourite film negatives, and handmade cards from SRK and Gauri’s courtship days, the report said.