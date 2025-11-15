Shahrukhz Danube: Shah Rukh Khan gets a 55-storey commercial tower in Dubai named after him. All you need to know

Dubai-based Danube Properties, part of the $2 billion Danube Group, will develop a 55-storey commercial tower on Sheikh Zayed Road named after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, perhaps the first tower in the world to be named after an actor. The company’s signature 1% payment plan will be available to buyers, along with a 10-year Golden Visa for eligible investors, the company's top official told Hindustan Times Real Estate. Dubai-based Danube Properties, part of the $2 billion Danube Group, will develop a 55-storey commercial tower on Sheikh Zayed Road named after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan,

The commercial tower, called ‘Shahrukhz,’ is slated for completion in 2029 and will feature a statue of Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic arms-outstretched pose at the entrance. The A-grade development will span over 1 million sq ft of built-up area, with prices starting at ₹4 crore.

“The company’s signature 1% payment plan, along with a 10-year Golden Visa, is also being offered to customers,” said founder and chairman of the Dubai-based Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan.

“Commercial unit sizes range from 460 sq ft to 11,000 sq ft. Buyers pay a 20% down payment, followed by monthly installments of 1% of the ₹4 crore price for six years.” he said.

"Indians have always been among our top customers, and the trust they place in me and in Danube is truly immense. ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ is a project inspired by King Khan himself and a reflection of my own journey of ambition and success. Before this, we launched ‘Aspirz,’ a mixed-use residential and commercial development, which turned out to be a remarkable success. With every project, we aim to set a new benchmark, and ‘Shahrukhz’ is another step in that direction,” he said.

‘Shahrukhz’ will offer more than 40 world-class amenities, including a sky pool, helipad for air taxis, valet services, and exclusive business lounges. The tower will be located close to key Dubai landmarks, from the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Airport to the Gold Souk.

“The agreement we have with Shah Rukh is that this particular tower is going to have Shah Rukh’s name lifelong. This is something that’s being done for the first time. It’s going to be Shah Rukh’s tower for many generations to come. Nobody else, at least in Dubai, can have that kind of tower in the near future,” Rizwan Sajan was quoted as saying.

Shah Rukh Khan was present at the event in Mumbai along with Rizwan Sajan, as they unveiled the property on November 14.

“Both Shah Rukh Khan and Danube began their journeys 33 years ago with a shared dream- to create impact through passion and perseverance. Shah Rukh Khan turned dreams into destiny, a philosophy that mirrors our journey at Danube. ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ unites these two stories of humble beginnings and relentless ambition- standing tall as a global symbol of vision, value, and the power of dreaming big.” said Rizwan Sajan at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan, speaking at the launch, was quoted as saying that “It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name. Dubai has always been a special place for me, a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility. "

What is the 1% payment plan Danube Properties, a subsidiary of the Danube Group, is a renowned for introducing the 1% payment plan. Established by Rizwan Sajan in 1993, the company has launched 40 projects to date, with 18 successfully delivered and the remainder in various stages of construction.

The promoter of Danube Properties has been quoted as saying earlier that when he first started the company, he realized that 85% of consumers were expats living in Dubai but renting apartments. Many had been in Dubai for 5 to 20 years and desired to own property, but lacked the financial means to do so. In response, Danube introduced a unique payment plan: buyers make a 20% down payment and then pay 1% per month for the next 80 months. The property is delivered to the buyer within three years, and the remaining balance is paid after possession is handed over.

