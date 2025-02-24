Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dubai registers 33,110 residential transactions worth AED 65 billion in Oct-Dec 2024: Report

ByHT Real Estate News
Feb 24, 2025 04:16 PM IST

Dubai real estate: The number of transactions registered grew 55% YoY compared to the 21,405 transactions recorded in 2023, a SquareYards report said.

Dubai’s residential market recorded 33,110 transactions valued at over AED 65.23 billion in the October–December 2024 quarter. This marks a 55% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase compared to the 21,405 transactions recorded in the same period in 2023, a report by Square Yards said.

Dubai’s residential market recorded 33,110 transactions valued at over AED 65.23 billion in the October–December 2024 quarter. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)
Dubai’s residential market recorded 33,110 transactions valued at over AED 65.23 billion in the October–December 2024 quarter. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

The value of property transactions surged by 44% Y-o-Y, up from AED 45.45 billion in the October–December 2023 period, it said.

"This growth in annual activity demonstrates strong buyer interest, while the minor quarterly adjustment indicates a steady, healthy market. Average registered home sales value also adjusted slightly, coming in at AED 1.97 million, dropping marginally by 7%," the report showed.

Also Read: Dubai Adds New $100 Million Mansions to Lure World’s Ultra Rich

Rabiah Shaikh, Chief Business Officer and Principal Partner of Global Markets at Square Yards, said that Dubai’s residential real estate market continues its upward trajectory, driven by a strong regulatory framework, investor-friendly policies, and a maturing investment landscape.

"Looking ahead, we see a clear roadmap for sustained growth, supported by strategic initiatives like the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033. The ambition to double the sector’s contribution to GDP, enhance homeownership, and push market value past AED 1 trillion underscores confidence in the long-term potential of Dubai’s real estate market, with the residential segment at its core," he added.

Also Read: Here’s what’s driving super-rich Indians to invest in Dubai's real estate market

Less than 1000 sq ft homes dominate residential transactions

Dubai's residential real estate market saw units below 1,000 sq ft, dominating 75% of transactions in the December quarter of 2024, up from 61% in the same period of 2023, according to the analysis by SquareYards. In comparison, units with an area greater than 1,000 sq. ft. declined to 25% in October-December 2024 from 39% in the same period the previous year.

This preference for compact living spaces is closely aligned with transaction values, as properties priced under AED 2 million commanded 74% of the market in October-December 2024, increasing from 70% in the same period the previous year. The analysis showed that the data indicates a clear market orientation toward low- and mid-tier segments, with premium properties in the AED 3-5 million range and above AED 5 million seeing a slight decline.

Among the micro-markets, Dubailand led with a 28% share of the total market. Jumeirah followed, representing 22% of the market share. Mohammed Bin Rashid City ranked third, contributing 9% to the overall volume. The analysis showed that these three micro markets accounted for 59% of Dubai’s total registered residential transactions.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On