Here’s what’s driving super-rich Indians to invest in Dubai's real estate market

As many as 22% of High-Net-Worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-HNIs are interested in investing in international real estate, and Dubai has overtaken London as the top choice for international locations, a new survey by Luxury Residential Outlook Survey 2025 conducted by India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR) has shown. Dubai has overtaken London as the top choice for international property investment among super-rich Indian property investors, a survey by Sotheby’s has shown. (Representational photo)(AFP)

It showed that the interest in international real estate among the super-rich has grown from 10-11% historically to 22% in 2025, marking a notable surge.

The survey showed that there has been a rising interest in second and holiday homes, with 54% of respondents considering properties in hill or beach destinations. Convenience is key, as 55% prefer homes within a four-hour drive.

Only 20% opt for international locations. It said that Dubai has overtaken London as the top choice among global markets, with US cities also gaining attention.

Here’s why Dubai continues to draw super-rich Indian property investors

Dubai continues to draw Indian property investors due to its world-class infrastructure, modern architecture, and close proximity to India. Flight durations are just 2–4 hours from major Indian cities. Adding to its appeal, Dubai is home to a large Indian diaspora, with over 3.5 million Indian expatriates residing there, ISIR said.

The city has offered lucrative rental yields of 6–8% annually, capital appreciation, and the stability of the AED, which is pegged to the USD. Moreover, investors can secure a 10-year residency visa with a real estate investment of 2 million AED, making Dubai a top choice for Indians seeking stable and rewarding property investments, it said.

Overall, the survey showed that the outlook among UHNIs and HNIs regarding real estate has moderated, with 62% planning to invest in the next 12–24 months compared to 71% in 2024. Despite this slight dip,steady confidence underscores real estate’s enduring appeal as a wealth-building asset.

HNIs and UHNIs remain primarily motivated by capital appreciation, with 55 percent citing it as their main reason for investing in luxury residential real estate in 2025, up from 44 percent in 2024.

Nearly half of the respondents expect real estate investments to deliver between 12 per cent and 18 per cent, while 38 per cent anticipate returns below 12 per cent. Fewer than 15 per cent foresee returns exceeding 18 per cent, reflecting more realistic expectations after three years of strong gains.

"A segment once dominated by self-built bungalows has now added high-rise luxury apartments and gated community villas by renowned developers offering world-class amenities and assured quality to the demand bouquet of the rich and famous. Today, luxury real estate is more than a status symbol; it’s a robust investment avenue,” said Ashwin Chadha, CEO of India Sotheby’s International Realty.

Drawn by low taxes, high returns, safety and its status as an international transit hub, the city of skyscrapers - Dubai - has registered rising interest from global investors, including Indian high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). The city offers several residential options, from high-end apartments to villas. Indians find the market attractive due to high rental yields, potential capital appreciation and the opportunity to own a property in a global city.