Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Danube Properties aims to sell $3 bn worth homes in Dubai this year; eyes 25pc biz from India

PTI |
Jan 21, 2025 07:01 PM IST

Danube Properties On January 21 opened its office at Gurugram to market properties in India. The new office, was launched by Bollywood actor Malaika Arora.

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Dubai-based Danube Properties on January 21 said it expects to sell homes worth over $3 billion during this year, of which around 25 per cent will be contributed by Indian customers.

Dubai-based Danube Properties on January 21 said it expects to sell homes worth over $3 billion during this year, of which around 25 per cent will be contributed by Indian customers. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)
Dubai-based Danube Properties on January 21 said it expects to sell homes worth over $3 billion during this year, of which around 25 per cent will be contributed by Indian customers. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

Danube Properties On January 21 opened its office at Gurugram to market properties in India. The new office, its sixth in India, was launched by Bollywood actor Malaika Arora.

"We sold properties (worth) around $3 billion last year. In 2025, we are expecting to achieve sale bookings to remain flat or marginal 5 per cent growth," Danube Properties Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan told PTI.

He said the company plans to launch 4-5 housing projects during the current year to meet rising demand.

Danube Properties sells properties in a price range of 1.5 crore to 25 crore.

"Out of the total annual sales, around 25 per cent comes from Indian customers. This year also, we are expecting the same level of business from India," Rizwan said.

He advised Indians to buy homes in Dubai as there is a good capital appreciation and also around 8 per cent of rental yield.

Asked whether the company plans to enter Indian real estate, he said there is no immediate plan as there is a huge growth potential in the Dubai market.

Danube Properties has launched 34 projects since its inception. It has already delivered 16 projects.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On