Danube Properties aims to sell $3 bn worth homes in Dubai this year; eyes 25pc biz from India

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Dubai-based Danube Properties on January 21 said it expects to sell homes worth over $3 billion during this year, of which around 25 per cent will be contributed by Indian customers. Dubai-based Danube Properties on January 21 said it expects to sell homes worth over $3 billion during this year, of which around 25 per cent will be contributed by Indian customers. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

Danube Properties On January 21 opened its office at Gurugram to market properties in India. The new office, its sixth in India, was launched by Bollywood actor Malaika Arora.

"We sold properties (worth) around $3 billion last year. In 2025, we are expecting to achieve sale bookings to remain flat or marginal 5 per cent growth," Danube Properties Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan told PTI.

He said the company plans to launch 4-5 housing projects during the current year to meet rising demand.

Danube Properties sells properties in a price range of ₹1.5 crore to ₹25 crore.

"Out of the total annual sales, around 25 per cent comes from Indian customers. This year also, we are expecting the same level of business from India," Rizwan said.

He advised Indians to buy homes in Dubai as there is a good capital appreciation and also around 8 per cent of rental yield.

Asked whether the company plans to enter Indian real estate, he said there is no immediate plan as there is a huge growth potential in the Dubai market.

Danube Properties has launched 34 projects since its inception. It has already delivered 16 projects.