Danube launches commercial project in Dubai Sports City with 1% monthly payment plan

UAE-based Danube Properties has launched a commercial project in the heart of Dubai Sports City, offering ownership under its signature 1% monthly payment plan to make premium commercial real estate more accessible to entrepreneurs, SMEs, and investors, the company said. UAE’s Danube Properties launches commercial project in Dubai Sports City with 1% monthly payment plan for SMEs, entrepreneurs, and investors. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The project, Aspirz by Danube, sits on a 37,000 sq ft plot, rises 40 floors high, and accommodates both business and residential communities. The development features 698 units, including 266 customizable office spaces (from floors 2 to 15) and 432 modern hotel apartments (from floors 17 to 40), blending work and living in one integrated vertical destination, the company said.

The project is expected to be completed by Q4 2028.

“This is a defining moment for the commercial property sector,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group. “By extending our iconic 1% payment plan to office buyers, we’re unlocking a huge opportunity for businesses to stop renting and start owning with unparalleled flexibility. Aspirz isn’t just another project, it’s a reimagination of how Dubai lives and works.”

The office units range from small, medium, large, and XL layouts and are ideal for startups, boutique firms, and growing enterprises. Each office can be tailored to business needs, with flexible interior options and access to premium shared facilities.

On the residential side, Aspirz offers several options, including studio, flex studio, 1BHK, flex 1BHK, 2BHK, flex 2BHK, and flex 3BHK apartments. Select convertible units allow for extending a 1-bedroom apartment into a 3-bedroom layout, catering to families, digital nomads, and long-term investors, the statement said.

The project includes amenities such as rooftop infinity pools, fitness centers, jogging tracks, outdoor cinemas, BBQ zones, multi-sport courts, wellness areas, and community lounges.

The company has launched 35 projects so far, including Sparklz, Bayz 102, Timez, and Diamondz of which 18 projects have been delivered, with 17 more underway, spanning a total of 25.5 million sq. ft.